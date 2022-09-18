State authorities investigating boat crash that killed 2 on Lake Chesdin

State authorities are investigating a collision between two boats that killed two people Saturday during a bass fishing Tournament on Lake Chesdin.

Preliminary reports indicate a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided on the Dinwiddie County side of the lake near Oxford Drive, said Paige Pearson, a spokesperson for the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries.

The operator and passenger of each boat were ejected into the water. The occupants of one the boats were rescued by a good Samaritan; the occupants of the second boat did not resurface and died, Pearson said. She added that no life jackets were worn.

The victims' bodies were recovered later Saturday. Their names have not yet been released.

According to social media reports, witnesses said the two boats approached a curve in the lake from different directions and hit head-on.

Lake Chesdin is a 3,100-acre water supply reservoir on the Chesterfield-Dinwiddie County line administered by the Appomattox River Water Authority. The crash occurred during the Lake Chesdin Summer Series Classic, a bass tournament.

Pearson said the incident is under investigation by the Virginia Conservation Police Boat Accident Investigation Team.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is the state boating agency for Virginia and is accredited by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

Pearson offered these tips for boaters: No matter the time of year, always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Also, have a plan to re-board your boat in case the unexpected happens and you end up in the water.

More information about boating laws in Virginia and information on boating, boating education and water safety can be found at dwr.virginia.gov/boating.