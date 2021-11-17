State board makes closed-door agreement for troubled jail to remain open

The appointees of Gov. Ralph Northam who regulate Virginia jails voted Wednesday to allow the Hampton Roads Regional Jail to remain open even after a committee found in April that the facility showed disregard for minimum standards, knowingly withheld information from the state and "represents a significant public safety threat to inmates and correctional officers."
The Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails voted to approve the agreement after opting to meet in closed session with the jail's staff and attorney.
Nothing required the state board to hold the discussion in private; board chairman Vernie Francis Jr. defended the decision, saying "we always have to be concerned about potential litigation and I think we have to err on the side of caution." The board is represented legally by the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
The agreement was not available because the board made amendments Wednesday and it hadn't been signed, Francis said, but it would be made public in the next few days.
The Hampton Roads Regional Jail has been under intense scrutiny since the death of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell there in 2015. He had mental health problems, was being held on minor shoplifting charges, and died after a series of systemic failures prevented him from getting proper care.
The jail remains under a 2020 federal consent decree after the U.S. Justice Department alleged unlawful conditions there.
The jail is in Portsmouth and serves the cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News. Regional jails often take inmates with problematic physical and mental health problems, and the jails periodically rotate the medical providers they contract with.
The sheriffs of Norfolk and Chesapeake announced in March that they would remove inmates from their cities from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, citing the loss of an accreditation for the jail as well as staffing problems. The sheriff of Portsmouth hasn't sent inmates to the jail since at least 2018 when the Justice Department issued a report saying inmates there were subjected to medical and mental health care so bad that it violated their constitutional rights, and officials didn’t fix problems even after becoming aware of them.
Up for consideration Wednesday was an April report by the jail review committee of the Board of Local and Regional Jails.
That committee report, which labeled the jail a public safety threat, made preliminary findings in the cases of three deaths: Jakub Michael Plucinski in December 2018, Victor Rhea Fountain in 2019 and Tyrone Lee Bailey in 2019.
Plucinski died by suicide. A jail internal investigation found that a jail officer had not performed all the required well-being checks, but she documented that she had.
Fountain, who had been treated previously for prostate cancer, was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell after missing all meals for two days. Prior to Fountain's death, an officer documented making 48 required well-being checks but only made 12, according to the jail review committee report. Another officer completed only 10 of a required 27 well-being checks.
An internal jail investigation found that an officer failed to have Fountain checked by a nurse after he showed distress, and a nurse with the contractor Wellpath failed to provide Fountain with medical care after being informed he needed an assessment, the jail review committee report said.
Bailey had lung cancer and the report by the jail review committee showed numerous delays in his outside treatments. It turned out that Wellpath had placed a limit of five outside medical appointments for inmates per day, unknown to the then-superintendent of the jail, the report said. The jail ended any limits on the daily number of outside medical appointments, and began to require any canceled appointment to be rescheduled within five to seven days.
Public shut out
Virginia law does not require government agencies or panels like the jail board to meet in closed session, but gives that option for many circumstances.
The jail board cited an exemption to state open meetings law Wednesday, saying that it needed to meet behind closed doors in order to discuss "probable litigation" with its attorney or staff members. And the board members also agreed that holding the discussion in front of the public "would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body."
They allowed Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials, including jail interim Superintendent Jeff Vergakis and attorney Jeff Rosen, to join the closed meeting. Brian DeProfio, an assistant city manager in Hampton and chairman of the jail's board, was authorized to remain. The board also authorized numerous nurses and jail staff to have authorization to join the closed meeting by phone.
Outside public view, the board then finalized its agreement with the jail, making edits to the corrective action plan.
Vergakis declined to discuss the plan after the meeting, saying the document was not yet a public record.
The state board in September approved a similar agreement for Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County, similarly holding its discussions in private. The investigator who created reports on both jails resigned under pressure in April after being obstructed by the board's new executive director, who was backed for the job by the Virginia Department of Corrections.
One sheriff's solution
Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore stopped sending inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail even before the 2018 Justice Department report raised more concerns.
He said he doesn't plan to use it and was alarmed by the report.
As a sheriff, "I am obligated to make sure that [inmates] have the treatment they need and that they’re well cared for," he said.
"How many times are we going to give these institutions an opportunity to recover when they should have recovered many, many years ago?" Moore said in an interview.
Moore said he's been pushing an idea. Because regional jails are essentially infirmaries for sick people, he proposes that Portsmouth close its jail on the Elizabeth River waterfront and open a jail within the Hampton Roads Regional Jail site. A regional jail could also exist there as well as a mental health section, all under the same roof. And no correctional officers would be out of a job.
"That has been, to me, one of the major downfalls of the regional jail - is that it really became an infirmary for the incarcerated," Moore said.
