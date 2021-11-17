State board makes closed-door agreement for troubled jail to remain open

That committee report, which labeled the jail a public safety threat, made preliminary findings in the cases of three deaths: Jakub Michael Plucinski in December 2018, Victor Rhea Fountain in 2019 and Tyrone Lee Bailey in 2019.

Plucinski died by suicide. A jail internal investigation found that a jail officer had not performed all the required well-being checks, but she documented that she had.

Fountain, who had been treated previously for prostate cancer, was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell after missing all meals for two days. Prior to Fountain's death, an officer documented making 48 required well-being checks but only made 12, according to the jail review committee report. Another officer completed only 10 of a required 27 well-being checks.

An internal jail investigation found that an officer failed to have Fountain checked by a nurse after he showed distress, and a nurse with the contractor Wellpath failed to provide Fountain with medical care after being informed he needed an assessment, the jail review committee report said.