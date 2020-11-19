State Board of Education waives some SOL requirements

State education officials on Thursday decided to ease several testing and graduation requirements to reduce stress and limit the need for in-person assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under emergency guidance approved by the Virginia Board of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, elementary and middle school students won’t have to take history or writing standards of learning tests, which are mandated by the state.

The federal education department has been reluctant to waive math and reading tests, meaning students still are on track for some standardized tests.

The tests- normally administered in the spring but cancelled last school year as classrooms were shuttered - are often used to determine a school's need for state intervention and its state accreditation rating, which are also effectively on pause.

Although most Virginia school divisions are operating in some modified model due to COVID-19, the standards of learning assessments have to be administered in-person. In September, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos sent a letter to state schools chiefs saying they should not expect any further waivers for the federally mandated tests.