State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 27

Confederate memorial to go to Roanoke cemetery
ROANOKE — The city of Roanoke plans to give a Confederate memorial that had stood downtown to the owners of a cemetery and historical society.
The Roanoke Times reported that the 10-foot granite pillar is being given to the Evergreen Burial Park and the Historical Society of Western Virginia. A new state law allows Virginia municipalities to remove Confederate memorials and offer them to cemeteries and historical groups.
The memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in Roanoke is now broken into pieces after a person knocked it over.
The memorial’s new owners said Evergreen Burial Park would be a fitting place for it because at least 60 Confederate veterans and at least one Union soldier are buried there.
They said the memorial will stand near a flagpole dedicated to the memory of the astronauts who died in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986.
Va. woman convicted of shining light at Navy jet
VIRGINIA BEACH — A Virginia woman has been convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at a Navy aircraft.
Lou Ella Moore, 64, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor interference with aircraft operation, WAVY-TV reported Thursday. She was sentenced to 180 days, all suspended, and 50 hours of community service, the station said, citing the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Moore was aiming the strobe lights at Naval Air Station Oceana aircraft and attempting to direct them as they were conducting night training operations near an auxiliary landing field in Chesapeake last winter, Virginia Beach police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said at the time. Such lights can cause pilots to become disoriented.
Air Station Oceana uses the rural landing field near Virginia Beach for fighter pilots to simulate landing on an aircraft carrier, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
“NCIS personnel observed Lou Moore using a homemade device made of multiple lights fastened to a garden rake, and pointing it at planes overhead,” NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston wrote in an email to the newspaper in March.
Turtle stranded on beach in Norfolk is euthanized
NORFOLK — A Virginia Aquarium team had to euthanize a 700-pound sea turtle that became stranded on a Norfolk beach last week.
The aquarium’s Stranding Response Team was called to a Norfolk beach Monday morning after beachgoers noticed the giant leatherback turtle on the shore, news outlets reported.
The Virginian-Pilot quoted nearby resident Alyssa Muhlendorf as saying that the group gathered on the beach could tell something was not right — there was blood on the turtle’s shell and the reptile spent hours walking in circles toward the water.
Once the turtle got in the water, it could not swim well and was repeatedly being washed ashore, witnesses said.
The team monitored the turtle and consulted with other agencies before deciding to euthanize the animal Tuesday, said aquarium spokeswoman Natalie Sims.
“The team made the humane decision to euthanize in order to not prolong suffering,” she said.
Leatherbacks, a vulnerable species, can grow to be up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 2,000 pounds, according to experts.
“These are powerful swimmers. They should be able to handle some rough surf,” said Susan Barco, a senior scientist on the response. “We feel confident the turtle was not going to survive in the wild.”
