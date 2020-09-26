State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confederate memorial to go to Roanoke cemetery

ROANOKE — The city of Roanoke plans to give a Confederate memorial that had stood downtown to the owners of a cemetery and historical society.

The Roanoke Times reported that the 10-foot granite pillar is being given to the Evergreen Burial Park and the Historical Society of Western Virginia. A new state law allows Virginia municipalities to remove Confederate memorials and offer them to cemeteries and historical groups.

The memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in Roanoke is now broken into pieces after a person knocked it over.

The memorial’s new owners said Evergreen Burial Park would be a fitting place for it because at least 60 Confederate veterans and at least one Union soldier are buried there.

They said the memorial will stand near a flagpole dedicated to the memory of the astronauts who died in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986.

Va. woman convicted of shining light at Navy jet

VIRGINIA BEACH — A Virginia woman has been convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at a Navy aircraft.