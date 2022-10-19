State commission sets aside bid to consolidate Virginia's juvenile jails

Strong opposition from the people who run Virginia’s juvenile jails and from sheriffs led a legislative commission to shelve a proposal to shrink a network that’s three-quarters empty and that costs nearly $109 million a year to run.

Instead, the Commission on Youth will ask the state’s secretaries of public safety, education and health and human services to study the idea.

State Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, had asked the commission to consider a budget amendment directing the Department of Juvenile Justice to evaluate consolidating some of the two dozen juvenile detention centers. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission has separately recommended the idea.

There aren’t many youth in them now because they’re meant only to hold young people who are threats to public safety, and because many of the more serious offenses that used to land youth in a center, including car theft and burglary, are harder to do these days, Marsden said.

Consolidating the juvenile jails could free up tens of millions of dollars for Virginia’s chronically underfunded community services for juvenile offenders, he said. The current cost of housing a youth at a center runs at a rate of $423,000 a year, he added.

“We’re not sending children to these for truancy anymore or because they’re supposed to be incorrigible,” said Marsden, who ran a detention center for many years before a stint as acting director of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Look I get it, we’re talking about jobs,” he said. “But these are places of last resort.”

But consolidation would go against the Commission on Youth’s basic mission of improving the lives of Virginia’s children, said Marilyn Brown, president of the Virginia Juvenile Detention Association and director of Chesterfield Juvenile Justice Services.

She said the centers provide important services for youth, to help them return to the community and steer them away from crime.

Keeping incarcerated youth nearer families, schools and other community support systems makes a difference, while for many families, traveling longer distances would be a significant burden, especially in parts of the state that lack public transportation, she said.

Chesterfield's juvenile home serves the county and Colonial Heights with 90 licensed beds, housed a daily average of 12.98 youth during fiscal year 2021.

The Virginia Sheriffs Association said consolidation would mean longer trips to take detained youth to and from court and pull them away from other duties.

Juvenile court judges said they worry consolidation would mean delays and more continuances, while making it more difficult for lawyers to consult face to face with their young clients.

Proposals to restructure educational services also drew fire.

Because most youth in detention centers are teenagers, state education standards require specialists in math, English, social studies and science. With roughly 350 youth in 24 different facilities, most of them there for 10 days or less while awaiting a court hearing, that translates to about 230 teachers, or 1.5 students per teacher, Marsden said. The $26 million a year cost falls entirely on the state.

But opponents said youth in the centers need the kind of specialized expertise that detention center teachers have, to help fill gaps in their schooling.

“It is not just that cost is a lens to look through, but we can’t forget that there are other costs that come if we don’t meet the needs of youth,” said Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield.

She moved, and the rest of the commission agreed, that they should write a letter asking the Youngkin administration to assess exactly what the state needs for juvenile detention facilities.