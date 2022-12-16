State employees banned from TikTok, We Chat on state devices

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has banned state government employees from accessing TikTok and We Chat video-sharing and messaging apps on state-issued phones, laptops and other devices.

The ban on the Chinese-owned apps is detailed in a new executive order from the governor that applies to contractors and to state colleges and universities, as well.

Youngkin's order said the apps and related websites “provide foreign governments, such as the Chinese Communist Party, the potential to gain access to the information stored on mobile devices.”

That information includes location data and browsing histories, the order added.

It follows similar bans by other Republican-led states, including Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, North Dakota and Utah.

State employees who may have downloaded the apps have until the end of the year to remove them from their state-issued devices.

The order also bans state employees from accessing TikTok or We Chat websites using state wireless networks or devices, and says the ban covers other apps developed by TikTok parent ByteDance and We Chat parent Tencent.

The Department of Defense bars TikTok from mobile devices it issues, while the Senate this week passed a bill banning federal employees from using TikTok on government devices.

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas told a Congressional hearing earlier this year that it sets strict access controls over U.S. data that applies to its Chinese employees.

Then- President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, but a court order blocked it and President Joe Biden later revoked the order.