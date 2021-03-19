State extends tax filing deadline to May 17, matching federal government

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he is directing the state tax department to move Virginia's filing deadline for individuals to May 17 to match the new federal deadline.

State taxes traditionally are due on May 1.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in a statement.

The federal Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the federal filing date for individuals would be extended from April 15 to May 17 in order to assist taxpayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that the federal and state governments have pushed back the filing deadlines for individuals amid COVID-19. Last year the federal government extended its April 15 deadline to July 15 and the state moved its May 1 deadline to June 1.

State officials said the extension does not apply to estimated taxes.

The Northam administration said that interest might accrue beyond the original May 1 deadline, but that legislators will consider a bill to fix the problem during the April veto session.