State lawmakers begin work on addressing dangerous staffing shortage at state mental hospitals

Land's department is using $25 million in emergency funds for employee bonuses that she hopes will be effective Aug. 1, and to bring in out-of-state contract staff to work in the five hospitals where admissions are temporarily halted.

The General Assembly will convene Aug. 2 to determine how to spend $4.3 billion in federal aid to Virginia under the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package approved in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers earlier this year made changes to how they oversee mental health. The Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the Commonwealth in the 21st Century, the panel created in 2014 that Land addressed, has come to an end. It's morphed into the Behavioral Health Commission, which will hire an executive director.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chaired the subcommittee and will also chair the new commission.

"I'm proud of the things we've done. But we haven't done enough. We just haven't done enough," Deeds said. "We’re going to expect more, we’re going to demand more and we’re going to do more."