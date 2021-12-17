State official says governor's cuts to drinking water monitoring require extra work for staff

Gov. Ralph Northam's withholding of funding from the state office that monitors drinking water in 2020 and 2021 required state inspectors to take on extra work without more pay, the official who heads that office told his staff in a Dec. 8 meeting.
In addition to those funding cuts, the administration is laying off 14 employees in the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water, effective Jan. 9 - including the top people in each of six regional offices - a combined 180 years of experience.
The administration blamed a "budgeting error" by Department of Health administrative staff for the layoffs, which have shocked the agency because they're coming at a time of a record budget surplus, a record proposal for state government spending by the governor, and his proposal to spend more than $1.5 billion for 10 percent raises for state employees.
Dr. Norm Oliver, the governor's health commissioner, said he signed off on the layoffs, which he said are necessary to close a budget deficit in the office.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on the layoffs Wednesday. Dwayne Roadcap, the director of the Office of Drinking Water, addressed the staff in a state meeting Dec. 8, and the newspaper obtained the state webcast recording on Thursday.
Roadcap said in the meeting that the pandemic prompted budget cuts to the Office of Drinking Water and other agencies.
"In March of 2020 the governor un-allotted a little over $730,000 from the ODW budget," Roadcap said during the meeting. That means the money was put on hold because of budget uncertainty at the start of the pandemic. Then in 2021, "we didn't get those dollars again," Roadcap said.
“That had a very significant impact on our budget and that impact carried forward to earlier this year," he said. "So the 2020 General Assembly un-allotted those dollars and then in 2021 we didn’t get those dollars again, and so that comes over to, over $1.4 million in dollars that were un-allotted to the program. Plus the program had to eat some of those costs, much of that cost, in other ways, so it basically had a doubling impact because we didn’t receive it."
Roadcap has declined requests for an interview.
Roadcap said in the meeting that he asked for restored funding this year but didn't get it.
"I also asked for funding for the office to avoid the layoff and we weren’t able to get that through the system for consideration."
Eleven full-time employees and three wage employees who monitor waterworks and drinking water systems are being laid off. The office monitors water quality across the state, enforces drinking water standards in state and federal law, handles inspections and permits and assists with lab testing.
Roadcap said the loss of field directors and a shift to centralized work means the office will need to move away from a model of "checks and balances on the front end" and its work will be less robust.
“We’ve got a lot of things that are new on our plate and we’ve got limited funding, or we’ve got funding that was removed on some of these things, and it’s made the job really hard. I’ll be honest about it. This has not been easy for any of us under this kind of situation where we’re getting a lot more work and not a lot more people, and in fact we’re having to reduce our numbers," he said.
"It’s weighed on many of you, because as we know, some people have been taking on extra work, extra duties, and we haven’t been able to offer an associated temporary pay increase for doing those additional, temporary duties because of the budget."
Northam appointee defends layoffs
Oliver, the state health commissioner, said in an interview that revenue from fees that come into the office was "flat." And he said the office approved a pay raise in 2019 for 55 people and the hiring of four people in a Richmond field office in 2019 that shouldn't have been approved but were because of math errors by number-crunchers in the Department of Health.
Oliver said the Health Department believed the withheld money Roadcap cited would be restored earlier this year, but the state Department of Planning and Budget did not add it back into the budget approved by lawmakers.
"We do not know the reason why," he said.
The budget proposal Northam unveiled on Thursday includes restored funding for the office, Oliver said. The governor's new budget proposal includes $2.1 million for 11 temporary employees to administer $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for projects to be done by the Office of Drinking Water.
So why lay off experienced engineers now because of budget math mistakes Oliver's agency made in 2019?
"We have a fiduciary responsibility as an agency leadership to manage our budgets well," Oliver said. "And when we make bad decisions, like increasing our expenses beyond our revenues, it’s on us to resolve that issue without going to the governor and saying ‘Help me out. Give me more money to resolve a bad decision.’ "
Oliver said he did not tell his boss, the secretary of health, about the layoffs.
Asked about the layoffs Thursday by Virginia Public Media, Northam called it a "managerial decision" by the Department of Health.
His press secretary, Alena Yarmosky, said by email: "This never once came up during the process of developing the Governor’s budget."
Local water officials shocked by layoffs
The Virginia Rural Water Association, made of small municipal and rural water and wastewater systems in Virginia, wrote a letter to Roadcap this week calling the decision to eliminate every field director "reckless and irresponsible" and said it would have "lasting effects" on the ability of utilities to provide safe drinking water across the state. The association asked that the state reconsider.
"It appears that these budget cuts were planned and developed without any input from the general public, utility managers, or even from the Field Directors themselves," the letter said.
Without the expertise of those field directors, small utilities will have trouble meeting new federal regulations, such as a new rule on lead and copper, said Pamela Baughman, the president of the association.
"How will small utilities be able to meet those regulations if they don’t have somebody who knows their system helping them to meet that?" she said. Members "were really shocked when we heard that a whole, high-level position was just going to be eliminated.”
The field directors' expertise "has been gained from doing all of the sort of boots on the ground work that takes place, inspecting water treatment facilities, inspecting public well systems, and they have a lot of institutional knowledge that’s going to go out the door when they do," she said. "You have some people who have worked their entire careers that are field directors, and now with a sweep of the pen their positions are gone. It doesn’t seem right. Something’s not adding up."
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson