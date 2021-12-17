State official says governor's cuts to drinking water monitoring require extra work for staff

Roadcap said in the meeting that the pandemic prompted budget cuts to the Office of Drinking Water and other agencies.

"In March of 2020 the governor un-allotted a little over $730,000 from the ODW budget," Roadcap said during the meeting. That means the money was put on hold because of budget uncertainty at the start of the pandemic. Then in 2021, "we didn't get those dollars again," Roadcap said.

“That had a very significant impact on our budget and that impact carried forward to earlier this year," he said. "So the 2020 General Assembly un-allotted those dollars and then in 2021 we didn’t get those dollars again, and so that comes over to, over $1.4 million in dollars that were un-allotted to the program. Plus the program had to eat some of those costs, much of that cost, in other ways, so it basically had a doubling impact because we didn’t receive it."

Roadcap has declined requests for an interview.

Roadcap said in the meeting that he asked for restored funding this year but didn't get it.

"I also asked for funding for the office to avoid the layoff and we weren’t able to get that through the system for consideration."