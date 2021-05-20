State Police investigating General Assembly candidate who moved in with parents, made omission on form

"We have every confidence that they will conclude that this was nothing more than an honest mistake that was immediately corrected."

Earley, the son of former Virginia Attorney General Mark Earley Sr., lived with his family on West 24th Street in Richmond's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

That house is not in the 68th District. Earley Jr. told The Times-Dispatch he moved in with his parents in the Huguenot Farms area - which is in the district.

But on March 16, he signed a required form for candidates that asked if he owned any real estate valued at over $5,000 outside of his principal residence. He checked "no."

Asked by The Times-Dispatch why he didn't list the house he owns, Earley said he made a "paperwork mistake" and filed an amended form.

Earley is running for the GOP nomination in a June 8 primary against Mike Dickinson, a far-right candidate and former Democrat.

“Somebody brought this information to us," Dickinson said, saying he shared it with state police.