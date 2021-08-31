State Police obtained Facebook records of Va. lawmaker who held campaign raffle

Virginia State Police obtained seven months of a Virginia lawmaker’s Facebook records as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, according to court records.

Police on April 29 received records of Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell County, after filing a search warrant in Campbell County for his Facebook records. Fariss said Tuesday that he had returned money raised under questionable circumstances and has cooperated with the investigation.

Ben Moses, the Democrat running against Fariss in the November election, sent a fundraising email Monday that referenced the search warrant.

According to the warrant, police received a complaint about Fariss in October 2019 that included a copy of a news story from the Daily Progress in Charlottesville detailing how Fariss raised campaign money through a raffle. Virginia law makes it illegal for political organizations to raise money through raffles.

A post advertising the fundraiser read, “HUGE RAFFLE ... BRING CASH!!!” and said all proceeds would go to Fariss’ campaign account, according to the search warrant .