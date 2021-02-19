State police transitioning to all SUV patrol fleet after sedans the agency used since 2012 were discontinued

After Ford discontinued in 2011 to manufacture the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor - which reigned as king of police fleets across the country for 20 years - state police switched to the Ford Taurus.

Then after Ford discontinued production of the Taurus in 2019, the agency began to search for suitable police-pursuit rated patrol vehicles to replace it.

"The department is just shy of its 90th anniversary and over the decades we have transitioned from motorcycles to convertible coupes to two-door Plymouth Furys to the four-door Ford Crown Victoria," state police Superintendent Gary Settle in an email. "The look, fit, feel and handling of the sport utility vehicle have been a change for our sworn troopers and supervisors."

Settle said the department spent roughly two years carefully conducting research in preparation for the transition.

"We tested many vehicles and it was determined the Ford SUV was the best option for our troopers based on vehicle safety, dealer support, maintenance, performance and overall costs of ownership," he said. "As a result of this effort, we have redesigned our driver training program to accommodate for the SUV and its unique features."