State proposes limits on menhaden fishing in the Bay after spills

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is considering new limits on the controversial menhaden fishery after two spills of dead fish fouled Eastern Shore beaches in July and sparked calls for an outright ban.

The Reedville-based fleet operated by Omega Protein spilled 4,895 menhaden on Silver Beach over the July 4 weekend and an estimated 10,000 menhaden and 26 red drum on July 25, which forced the closing of Kiptopeke State Park beach for a time when some of them washed ashore.

The first spill came when a “purse seine” net tore, as Omega crew members were gathering a school of fish. Purse seining involves surrounding a school of fish with a net maneuvered by two boats, which then bring the closed “purse” alongside a larger vessel which vacuums the fish into its hold.

The second spill came with the captain of one of the larger vessels spotted several large red drum in the net, and dumped all the fish hoping that would keep at least some of the drum alive.

In response to this year's spills, the commission is considering barring purse-seining within a mile of the mean low tide line.

That should keep operations in deeper water, reducing the possibility of a net tear and make it less likely that any dead fish from a spill would drift ashore, a commission briefing paper said.

Spills are already fairly rare: averaging just over 1 spill for every 1,000 times a purse seine is set, the commission said.

The commission also is proposing a half mile buffer zone on either side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, a hot spot for fishing that also crosses the main channels to the port and Navy facilities in Hampton Roads as well as to the port of Baltimore.

Commercial and recreational fishermen working the area regularly accuse one other of interference and of fishing on top of one another, the commission said.

Finally, the commission proposed holiday bans, to make sure spills don’t close beaches when most vacationers want to enjoy them.

Those would run from two days before the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend and through Memorial and Labor Days, as well as from July 1 to July 7.

Omega’s operation, which catches menhaden to be rendered into fish oil and fishmeal in Reedville where it employs several hundred people, has sparked controversy for years, as recreational fishermen and environmental groups complain it takes too many fish that are prey for other species including popular game fish such as striped bass.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which sets quotas for menhaden and several other species, says menhaden are not overfished or experiencing overfishing, as it has determined is the case for recreational favorites striped bass and bluefish.

The commission says a lower target than it now uses for determining the state of the stock of menhaden may eventually be needed to account for their role as prey for other species.

After the spills, recreational fishermen's group pressed the commission and Gov. Glenn Youngkin for an outright bank. Del. Timothy Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, has proposed legislation to prohibit fishing for menhaden used for fish oil and fish meal for two years. The bill would not cover the fishermen who catch menhaden, using purse seines, to be used as bait.