State regulators rule against pipeline company request to build without permission

The Virginia State Corporation Commission rejected a request by a developer to build an 83-mile natural gas pipeline across five central Virginia counties without approval of the commission.
The commission's order on Wednesday stemmed from a Sept. 3 request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC to build a pipeline to transport natural gas through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to a natural gas power plant in Charles City. The gas would be sold into a large market of numerous states.
The pipeline has run into opposition from property owners along the route concerned about environmental impacts. The "merchant" gas plant in Charles City has been approved, but environmental groups say it isn't necessary for the state's energy needs.
Chickahominy Pipeline LLC argued that it did not need permission to build the pipeline because it was not a public utility and was transporting but not selling gas to an affiliated company, Chickahominy Power LLC.
But the commission found Chickahominy Pipeline is a public utility under the law, agreeing with an SCC hearing examiner who reviewed the case.
Chickahominy Pipeline held a virtual public meeting this month to try to address concerns by landowners about the pipeline going through their properties. Beth Minear, a company spokeswoman, said at that meeting that the company had not done a good job with outreach about the proposal.
The company began sending letters to property owners in the summer, and government officials along the route said they had little to no information about the proposal.
"I’m delighted, but not surprised, with the ruling," said Lynn Peace Wilson of Henrico County, who owns property in New Kent County along the proposed pipeline route and is worried about the health of the Chickahominy River if it's built. "From a vigilant citizen’s perspective, I count on the SCC to scrutinize complicated business and energy situations within the context of Virginia law."
The Southern Environmental Law Center issued a news release praising the decision.
"Since 2019, Charles City County residents have been demanding more accountability and transparency because we believe that communities should be able to protect themselves from dangerous infrastructure like this pipeline and the gas plant it is intended to feed,” said Wanda Roberts, a member of the group Concerned Citizens of Charles City County.
Irfan K. Ali, the developer who wants the power plant and related pipeline, could not be reached Wednesday. Minear, the company spokeswoman, said earlier this month that if the company request wasn't successful the company might appeal, move forward with a request to the commission to build the pipeline, or go with another option.
