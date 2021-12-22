State regulators rule against pipeline company request to build without permission

Chickahominy Pipeline held a virtual public meeting this month to try to address concerns by landowners about the pipeline going through their properties. Beth Minear, a company spokeswoman, said at that meeting that the company had not done a good job with outreach about the proposal.

The company began sending letters to property owners in the summer, and government officials along the route said they had little to no information about the proposal.

"I’m delighted, but not surprised, with the ruling," said Lynn Peace Wilson of Henrico County, who owns property in New Kent County along the proposed pipeline route and is worried about the health of the Chickahominy River if it's built. "From a vigilant citizen’s perspective, I count on the SCC to scrutinize complicated business and energy situations within the context of Virginia law."

The Southern Environmental Law Center issued a news release praising the decision.