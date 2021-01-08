State Sen. Joe Morrissey moves to dismiss election law violations

Poll workers at the Powhatan Recreation Center provided affidavits, as well as the vice-chairman of the Richmond Electoral Board, Joyce Smith, who wrote: "it is completely proper and lawful for a candidate to offer poll workers with snacks and I have never ever seen a candidate prosecuted for this behavior."

Smith was not working inside the polling place during the 2019 election, but said she reviewed a video of the interactions.

"There is absolutely nothing in the video that show Mr. Morrissey doing anything improper," her affidavit reads.

Another elections officer said no one complained about his disrupting the voting process that day.

"The charges are outrageous and do not accurately reflect what happened at the polls that day," said an affidavit by Shirley Hardy Burno, the assistant chief elections officer at the Powhatan precinct.

Morrissey also alleges that the charges are politically motivated saying "Attorney General Mark Herring authorized an investigation without doing any investigation whatsoever."

Herring's office has said it has had no involvement in the case.