State Sen. Joe Morrissey moves to dismiss election law violations

State Sen. Joe Morrissey has filed a motion to drop the three misdemeanor charges filed against him alleging violations of polling regulations after he interacted with voters and election officials inside a polling place during his 2019 election.
The motion will be discussed at a noon hearing Friday at Richmond's Marsh Courthouse in Manchester. A substitute judge is expected to hear the motion as General District Judge David Hicks recused the entire Richmond bench from hearing the case after issues of conflict arose last month.
Morrissey has dubbed the issue “Donutgate” because he's accused of passing out doughnuts to poll workers and voters in violation of state code. The criminal complaint also alleges that Morrissey kept voters from casting their ballots on Nov. 5, 2019, while taking photos in the Powhatan Community Center.
"Every single interior poll worker was contacted and provided an affidavit," Morrissey said in a statement released ahead of Friday's hearing. "Each poll worker makes it abundantly clear that Senator Morrissey’s behavior on Election Day, November 5, 2019 was proper, legal and consistent with what every other candidate has been doing for decades."
Poll workers at the Powhatan Recreation Center provided affidavits, as well as the vice-chairman of the Richmond Electoral Board, Joyce Smith, who wrote: "it is completely proper and lawful for a candidate to offer poll workers with snacks and I have never ever seen a candidate prosecuted for this behavior."
Smith was not working inside the polling place during the 2019 election, but said she reviewed a video of the interactions.
"There is absolutely nothing in the video that show Mr. Morrissey doing anything improper," her affidavit reads.
Another elections officer said no one complained about his disrupting the voting process that day.
"The charges are outrageous and do not accurately reflect what happened at the polls that day," said an affidavit by Shirley Hardy Burno, the assistant chief elections officer at the Powhatan precinct.
Morrissey also alleges that the charges are politically motivated saying "Attorney General Mark Herring authorized an investigation without doing any investigation whatsoever."
Herring's office has said it has had no involvement in the case.
