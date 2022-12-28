State to boost grant program for Virginians in assisted living

Virginia’s funds to help people with disabilities stay in places where they can get help with medication and daily tasks including eating and dressing, as well as 24-hour supervision, have lagged behind soaring costs for that care.

It is also why many of the homes that take residents with state Auxiliary Grant funds still struggle to maintain minimum standards set by state regulators.

Now, the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Healthcare says it will ask the legislature to boost the basic grant from $1,609 to $2,500.

“And high time,” said state Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington.

That sum is not necessarily what individuals see — their Social Security, disability and any other income is deducted from the check the state cuts. Auxiliary Grant recipients get $82 a month to cover all personal spending. That, too, needs to be increased, the Joint Commission said.

There are 567 assisted living facilities in Virginia, but only 221 of them accept Auxiliary Grant residents. That’s down some 41% since the last big increase in the basic grant, although some incremental increases over the past 13 years have boosted the basic grant from $1,112 to $1,609.

But the cost of providing care — that supervision, the medication management, coordinating personal care and health care services — has climbed far faster from about $3,200 to $5,250.

With fewer beds, fewer people get a place in an assisted living facility. That number fell from 5,105 to 3,013.

While operators can get other payments — from family members or the state’s discharge assistance program funds for people leaving state hospitals, only 21% actually do.

Instead, operators say they eke out staying in business with loans; help from relatives who run their own, more prosperous facilities; or by sending residents to Medicaid-funded day programs, such as structured outpatient treatment. That means they don’t need as many staff during the day.

One central Virginia operator with only 13 residents in a 21-bed facility told commission staff that she doesn’t take any salary, but instead relies on her Social Security benefits for her own expenses.

Meals are mainly made of nonperishable and previously frozen food. A family member, who owns a nearby facility, helps cover building repair and property tax payments.

Problems with the buildings are a major source of the violations state inspectors find at assisted living facilities that accept Auxiliary Grant residents, and violations of state standards are generally more common at these facilities than at other licensed homes.

Operators say hanging on to qualified staff is a major challenge, especially in tight labor markets, and given that similar jobs offer better pay than they can.

Boosting the grant will cost about $32 million for current Auxiliary Grant recipients, the Joint Commission estimated, bringing the total cost of the program, which is split 80% to 20% between state and local governments, to $59.4 million.

If the increased sum means more homes accept Auxiliary Grant residents, that number would be higher.

Since there is no waiting list for grant-funded beds, no one really knows how much, if at all, the number of beds and beneficiaries would grow.