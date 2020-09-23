Statewide COVID-19 cases increase by 580 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 142,590 — an increase of 580 from the 142,101 reported Tuesday.
The 142,590 cases consist of 135,626 confirmed cases and 6,964 probable cases. There are 3,089 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,882 confirmed and 207 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 3,060 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,718, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 16,981 cases: 5,851 in Chesterfield County, 5,331 in Henrico County, 4,551 in Richmond and 1,2489in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 401 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 60 in Richmond and 36 in Hanover.
There are 996 outbreak cases, which make up 22,207 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.5% as of Sept. 17, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Wednesday, Sept. 16., the seven-day average was 6.9%.
The peak was 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.