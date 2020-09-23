Statewide COVID-19 cases increase by 580 from Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 142,590 — an increase of 580 from the 142,101 reported Tuesday.

The 142,590 cases consist of 135,626 confirmed cases and 6,964 probable cases. There are 3,089 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,882 confirmed and 207 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 3,060 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,718, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,981 cases: 5,851 in Chesterfield County, 5,331 in Henrico County, 4,551 in Richmond and 1,2489in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 401 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 60 in Richmond and 36 in Hanover.

There are 996 outbreak cases, which make up 22,207 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.