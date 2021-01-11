Statewide COVID-19 cases rise by 15,469 over the weekend, surpassing 400K cases; total vaccinations reach 177,945

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that Virginia’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 403,386, an increase of 15,469 from Friday, while the total number of vaccinations administered statewide has reached 189,283.
The 403,386 cases consist of 332,730 confirmed cases and 70,656 probable cases. There have been 5,393 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 4,758 confirmed and 635 probable. That’s an increase of 81 from Friday.
The VDH defines probable cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Among the 189,283 who’ve been vaccinated, 15,130 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the recommended two doses.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,182, though the VDH’s dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 33,142 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released, while 3,117 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or are already hospitalized and have COVID-19 tests pending.
In the Richmond area, there have been 46,307 cases: 16,496 in the Chesterfield Health District, which includes the counties of Chesterfield and Powhatan and the city of Colonial Heights; 14,567 in Henrico County; 10,464 in Richmond; and 4,780 in Hanover County. Also, the region has had 706 deaths attributed to the virus: 302 in Henrico, 219 in the Chesterfield Health District; 106 in Richmond and 79 in Hanover.
There have been 2,059 outbreaks, which make up 48,517 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Data from the VDH’s online dashboard shows that the percentage of positive results from testing is at 16.7%.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
If you have questions about COVID-19, call the VDH hotline at (877) ASK-VDH3, or (877) 275-8343.