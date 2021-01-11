Statewide COVID-19 cases rise by 15,469 over the weekend, surpassing 400K cases; total vaccinations reach 177,945

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that Virginia’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 403,386, an increase of 15,469 from Friday, while the total number of vaccinations administered statewide has reached 189,283.

The 403,386 cases consist of 332,730 confirmed cases and 70,656 probable cases. There have been 5,393 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 4,758 confirmed and 635 probable. That’s an increase of 81 from Friday.

The VDH defines probable cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Among the 189,283 who’ve been vaccinated, 15,130 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the recommended two doses.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,182, though the VDH’s dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 33,142 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released, while 3,117 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or are already hospitalized and have COVID-19 tests pending.