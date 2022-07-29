Storm system causes minor damage in Richmond region

A storm system that moved through the Richmond region Friday afternoon caused minor damage.

Henrico County police posted on social media that the emergency communications center received a handful of calls, most in the western portion of the county. Calls were for downed trees, downed power lines, a fire and vehicle crashes, police said.

Heavy rains saturated parts of western Virginia and into Kentucky until Friday morning.

At least 33,000 utility customers were without power. The flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia, across a region where poverty is endemic.

Portions of at least 28 state roads in Kentucky were blocked due to flooding or mudslides. Rescue crews in Virginia and West Virginia worked to reach people where roads weren’t passable.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, power outages and blocked roads. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling Virginia to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.