Stray dog captured in Virginia Beach two years after running away

Quinn saw Lucy on the side of the road in June and was shocked that she hadn’t been trapped yet.

The only time Quinn ever trapped an animal before was on a snowy night when she used a cat trap to help a kitten.

“It was like a divine calling,” she said of Lucy. “A lot of times animals just choose you.”

At that time, she was living in Hampton and babysitting her grandchildren. Quinn’s an animal lover and the founder of Blue Angels Pitbull Advocacy & Rescue Resource. She started visiting Lucy after her babysitting duties.

Quinn spent several nights outside in the cold and the rain, even sleeping in her car, waiting and looking for Lucy. She would tromp through the woods after dark with Brody at her side and took several videos of their interactions on the eve of the capture and posted them on Facebook.

“Lucy let her guard down after three months of me visiting her nightly with my dog Brody,” Quinn posted. “We made the connection we were striving for for so long.”

Lucy had warmed up to Brody, sniffing and playing with him. Finally, Quinn was able to lure Lucy away from the road. Lucy then led them to a drainage pipe where she lived.