Suffolk 10-year-old who died of COVID experienced rare complications, causing her health to quickly spiral

Keep children safe is Gov. Ralph Northam's top priority, spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said. And that's why masking in schools and vaccinations for everyone eligible are so important. But the governor isn't considering the kind of restrictions on gatherings or businesses that were in place at the start of the pandemic.

"The data shows these commonsense protections are working," Yarmosky added. "Schools are the safest place for children to be — with the vast majority of school cases coming from the outside community, not from in-school transmission. But the very best way to protect kids is for all eligible Virginians to get vaccinated. Children are not yet able to get the shot — if you can and you choose not to, you are putting yourself and Virginia’s kids at risk."

It's hard to tell how sick students are

Teresa always liked helping people, and in her fifth grade class at Hillpoint Elementary, it was her job to walk sick students to the clinic, Nicole said. Teresa proudly referred to herself as the “class nurse.” If a sick student was sent home, Teresa took them their book bag.

As a third grade teacher herself, Nicole said she can’t imagine giving a student a job that puts their health at risk.