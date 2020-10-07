Suit by hospitals over Virginia Medicaid emergency budget cuts is dismissed

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed in July by hospitals and physicians over emergency Medicaid budget cuts they said will cost them $55 million in reduced payments for emergency room visits this year amid the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, ruling on a motion from the state to dismiss the suit, held that the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and other organizations did not have standing to have the court bar the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services from enforcing emergency cuts enacted by the General Assembly in April.

In a 15-page opinion, Hudson noted that he "recognizes that the budget items may result in a substantial reduction in Medicaid reimbursement income for many Virginia hospitals and other health care providers."

And he added that he appreciates the plaintiffs' concerns that hospitals must continue to provide adequate care despite that Medicaid recipients tend to have less access to primary medical care and use emergency rooms at nearly twice the rate of persons with private insurance.

"However, this Court has no authority to grant the relief requested no matter how compelling it may be. Such recourse lies in the hands of the General Assembly," concluded Hudson.