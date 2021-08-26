Suit filed for transgender inmate in Virginia prison alleging he was denied necessary surgery

In a statement released by his lawyers Thursday, Yoakam, 42, said, "The only thing I am asking is to be treated fairly and have access to the same standard of healthcare that other incarcerated people receive. It has been traumatizing, isolating, and stigmatizing to be denied health care services to treat the gender dysphoria that VDOC’s own providers have diagnosed."

The suit was filed under the name Jason Yoakam. However the suit notes Yoakam has applied to the Fluvanna County Circuit Court to have his name legally changed to Jason Yoakam but the change is pending.

The Virginia Department of Corrections uses his legal name, Lisa Yoakam. Records show he is slated to be released next May. He is serving sentences for convictions in Lee County for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a firearm offense.

The Department of Corrections does not comment on pending litigation. However, on Thursday a spokeswoman, Lisa Kinney, said that, "All medically necessary treatment is available. Treatment decisions are made on a case by case basis. In addition to medical treatment, individual and group therapy is also available. We follow the community standard of care."

She said there are 86 transgender prisoners in the 24,000-inmate system. Sixty have been diagnosed, 16 are awaiting gender dysphoria assessment and 10 transgender inmates either do not have the diagnosis and/or are not requesting one.