Teacher shot in Newport News improving; JMU wishes alumna well

School Shooting Newport News (copy)

Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday afternoon.

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot

Meteorologist Sean Sublette examines the potential for snow across Virginia starting on Friday, January 13

The elementary school teacher that police say a 6-year-old boy shot Friday afternoon is improving and was listed Saturday in stable condition, according to Newport News police.

The department said in a statement that Police Chief Steve Drew met with the victim and her family Saturday morning.

“She has improved and is currently listed in stable condition. Chief Drew asked that you continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

On Twitter, James Madison University President Jonathan Alger identified the teacher as Abby Zwerner, a JMU graduate who is listed as a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary.

“All of us at James Madison University are deeply saddened by the reported tragic shooting of JMU alumna Abby Zwerner,” Alger posted on behalf of the school community.

“We offer prayers and best wishes for Abby’s health and recovery and want to do all that we can to support Abby, her family and friends, fellow teachers and their families at this incredibly difficult time. JMU is prepared to support those impacted by this incident now and in the weeks to come.”

Police previously said they took a 6-year-old boy into custody following the shooting. No students and no other adults were injured.

In a statement Saturday, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said the city is “saddened and disheartened by the terrible tragedy” at the school.

“It is almost impossible to wrap our minds around the fact that a 6-year-old first grader brought a loaded handgun to school and shot a teacher, however this is exactly what our community is grappling with today.”

Jones said “we are all hopeful that she will recover from this ordeal.”

He praised the first responders and said the police department “is working diligently to get an answer to the question we are all asking — how did this happen?”

He said the city also is working “to ensure the child receives the support and the services he needs as we continue to process what took place.”

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

