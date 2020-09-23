Ten inmates at Deerfield Correctional Center now dead from COVID-19

The department, which has 27,000 inmates, reports that there are only three major current outbreaks in the system: Deerfield, with 462 inmates and 36 staff with active cases; Sussex I State Prison, with 97 cases; and the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, with 113 active cases.

Fluvanna is the state's largest prison for women and is where the most seriously ill female inmates are held.

With 10 deaths, Deerfield has the most for any facility. Because of the number of inmates with serious medical problems and elderly offenders being held there, Deerfield has been a concern of inmate advocates and corrections officials since the pandemic began.

Four have died at the Buckingham Correctional Center and two each at the Dillwyn and Greensville correctional centers and at the State Farm Correctional Complex. One inmate each has died at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, Sussex II State Prison and the Lawrenceville and Haynesville correctional centers.

Family members of offenders being held at Deerfield complain about virus-related staff shortages there have required bringing in officers from other parts of the state.