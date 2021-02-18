Tenant, homeowner protections heading to Northam’s desk after General Assembly passage

Price, D-Newport News, originally had proposed the expanded protection apply to all Virginia tenants. That raised concerns for some Senate Democrats, among them Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Petersen said Thursday he conditioned his support for the bill’s passage on the adoption of an amendment exempting tenants who rent from landlords with four or fewer units from the measure.

“This basically just takes [small landlords] out of the scope of the bill,” Petersen said of the amendment. “In keeping with my agreement with [Price], I ask that you support this bill.”

The Senate endorsed that change before passing the bill without further discussion.

The measure is one of two Price proposed this session that would strengthen protections for renters. The other, HB 1889, originally would have made permanent certain tenant protections established during the COVID-19 pandemic by eliminating a sunset provision for July 1 of this year.

Under the bill, landlords with five or more units would be required offer renters who fall behind payment plans. It would also require them to wait 14 days, rather than five, to pursue an eviction against a tenant who missed a payment.