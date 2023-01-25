Tenant protection bill dies as House GOP members reverse stance

A bill aimed at protecting tenants died on a party line vote as Republican House members who had originally supported the measure changed their minds.

House Bill 1650, sponsored by Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, which would have empowered local governments to seek court orders directing landlords to fix uninhabitable dwellings, died in the House General Laws Committee with no debate.

It had passed out of the committee last year with the support of 11 of 12 Republican members, and this year’s version was approved in a gatekeeper subcommittee with the support of one member, Del, Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, who voted to kill the measure when it came before the full committee.

Price said the measure was needed because tenants often lack the resources or the time to go to court to enforce building cost standards for habitability.

Local governments’ power to do so is limited to fire code violations, which Newport News did last year when getting a court order to condemn a 15-story apartment building because its elevators and sprinklers weren’t functioning, Price and a lobbyist for the city of Alexandria told the subcommittee earlier in the session.

In Newport News, that order came two months after the city building code inspectors first cited the landlord for the elevator, sprinkler and water heating problems. The last was something the city could not have gone to court for, but it would be something Price’s bill would have allowed.

Her effort last year passed House and Senate on bipartisan votes, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin – who has said tackling Virginia’s lack of affordable housing is a major priority – vetoed the measure saying the state building code already provided local governments with sufficient power.

This year, the bill took on a partisan tinge.

During the subcommittee hearing, chairman Will Wampler III, R-Washington County, who supported the bill in 2022, asked Price what in her bill “would keep “an ideological local government from weaponizing” the law.

After the bill died, Price fired back, saying House Republicans “have lost touch with residents so much so that they cannot even bring themselves to support legislation in 2023 that they supported in 2022 …MAGA Republicans made it clear that they would rather protect wealthy slumlords over renters in desperate need of healthy and safe homes.”

Meanwhile, a bill authorizing a new finance service that’s raised consumer advocates’ concern passed a House business regulation subcommittee on a 5-2 party line vote.

House Bill 1921, sponsored by Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, set up a regulatory regimen for "earned wage access services," which allow people to draw on their wages or salaries before their employer deposits a check.

Batten’s bill said such services are not allowed to require that individuals pay a fee or interest for this, although voluntary payments – called a “tip” in the legislation – are allowed. She said the services make money by contracting with employers who see the service as a kind of fringe benefit.

New York state regulators have alleged one company had effectively made the “tips” a fee by setting a payment as a default on their interfaces with consumers.

Dana Wiggans of the Virginia Poverty Law Center said she’s concerned that disclosures are not sufficiently clear to ensure that the “tips” don’t become a fee or interest charge, and that because of that the service might be a way of circumventing Virginia’s recently stiffened regulations over high interest rate payday loans.

That committee also derailed a measure that would have barred employers from using credit reports to decide whether or not to hire a person.