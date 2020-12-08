Terry McAuliffe to announce run for governor Wednesday

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe will seek another term as the state’s leader, with a formal announcement planned for Wednesday, according to three state lawmakers who are aware of McAuliffe’s plans and support his candidacy.
McAuliffe, 63, is among the most prominent fixtures of Virginia politics - an unmatched fundraiser and popular former governor, with close ties to powerful Democrats, including President-elect Joe Biden.
McAuliffe enters a Democratic primary field that includes only people of color in a year when the state and nation have been forced to reckon with the legacy of white supremacy and racism on current power structures. A defeat of McAuliffe in the Democratic primary could pave the way for election of the first African American female governor in U.S. history.
McAuliffe’s supporters, however, describe him as the best choice to deliver Virginia out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting hit to the state’s economy. They also describe him as a magnanimous leader who helped deliver Democrats’ legislative majorities in the state.
“We need his energy and his attention to jobs and the economy, and getting people back to work safely,” said House Appropriations Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who helped remaster the state’s budget in the face of pandemic-related revenue losses.
Sickles confirmed McAuliffe’s plans, as did Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake. All three threw their support behind the former governor.
Jake Rubenstein, spokesman for McAuliffe's campaign, did not respond to a request for comment.
A source close to the campaign said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be the chairs of McAuliffe's campaign.
The campaign announcement, which is expected Wednesday, will come with a pledge for large investments in education in Virginia, that will include raising teacher salaries above the national average, and addressing racial and socioeconomic inequities, the source said.
Also in the race are Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William; Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. The Democratic primary will take place in June.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is seeking the Republican nomination. State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she will run as an independent after GOP leaders chose to pick their party's nominee in a convention.
McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia is the only state in which governors cannot serve consecutive terms.
Speculation about another McAuliffe run for governor began as soon as the Northern Virginia Democrat announced in April 2019 that he would not run for president, and would instead be “going home” to “help Virginia.”
McAuliffe helped bankroll Democrats' coordinated campaign ahead of the 2019 legislative elections, donating more than $600,000 to the party and its candidates. He also was a key campaigner for Democrats in that year's legislative elections while the state's top three elected Democratic leaders were mired in scandals.
He was also a top surrogate for Biden and congressional Democrats running for office this year.
His candidacy became almost certain in August, when McAuliffe filed paperwork with Virginia election officials to formally raise funds for a gubernatorial campaign. That campaign committee hasn’t yet reported any contributions, but McAuliffe’s political action committee, Common Good VA, has $1.7 million in cash - far surpassing fundraising by his rivals.
Spruill described McAuliffe as a unifying force who could bring a divided state together.
“His first term as governor, if nothing else, he did a great job crossing the aisle to do good things for Virginia. That’s what we need at this point, someone who can bring us together for Virginians,” Spruill said.
The Chesapeake lawmaker added that he would be thrilled to see a Black woman serve as Virginia’s governor, but added that the question for Democrats is who can win statewide.
“Can they win? Are they well known enough across the state to get out the vote to win?
"I would love to have a Black female be governor, but that person has to be known across the state, have the funds to win. Right now, I don’t know [Carroll Foy or McClellan] have that.”
Spruill donated $15,000 through his Senate campaign fund to McAuliffe’s Common Good VA political action committee in mid-June. Saslaw gave $10,000. Sickles gave $2,500 through his House campaign committee and $1,000 personally at the end of June.
McAuliffe would be Virginia’s first governor to serve two terms since Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978. McAuliffe first ran for governor in 2009, losing the Democratic nomination to state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., McAuliffe now lives in McLean with his wife, Dorothy.
McAuliffe is likely to anchor his campaign on the results of his tenure and his broad career as a businessman in banking, real estate, telecommunications and more.
At the end of his administration, McAuliffe touted 5.9 percent growth in state revenues, a $270 million deal to extend tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 by 10 miles without costing any taxpayer money, and a $45.2 million investment in a major manufacturing business expansion in Prince George County.
McAuliffe laid the groundwork for Virginia’s successful pursuit of Amazon’s HQ2 project.
“Nobody has better connections with international and national businesses than him,” said Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who confirmed McAuliffe’s plans and threw his support behind his candidacy.
As governor McAuliffe backed Medicaid expansion for four years as a GOP-led legislature balked.
While his term did not feature the type of scandals that befell his predecessor, Gov. Bob McDonnell, and his successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, business missteps brought controversy.
He had to answer for the state’s decision to give $1.4 million to a Chinese company that promised to open a factory near Lynchburg and never delivered. He has also faced scrutiny for the collapse of GreenTech Automotive, an electric-car company he founded between his first two runs for governor with the help of Chinese investors that failed to deliver on its promises to bring hundreds of jobs to Mississippi.
McAuliffe has faced some criticism over a book he wrote about the fatal 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. During a D.C. event tied to the book, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism,” McAuliffe faced protesters who opposed his decision to donate proceeds from the book to the Virginia State Police Association fund, as well as to a foundation tied to Heather Heyer, who was killed at the rally while protesting white supremacy.
The protesters also criticized McAuliffe’s positive characterization of the police’s actions that day. An independent investigation had found shortcomings in the preparation and response to the rally by local and state police.
