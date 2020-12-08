Terry McAuliffe to announce run for governor Wednesday

McAuliffe helped bankroll Democrats' coordinated campaign ahead of the 2019 legislative elections, donating more than $600,000 to the party and its candidates. He also was a key campaigner for Democrats in that year's legislative elections while the state's top three elected Democratic leaders were mired in scandals.

He was also a top surrogate for Biden and congressional Democrats running for office this year.

His candidacy became almost certain in August, when McAuliffe filed paperwork with Virginia election officials to formally raise funds for a gubernatorial campaign. That campaign committee hasn’t yet reported any contributions, but McAuliffe’s political action committee, Common Good VA, has $1.7 million in cash - far surpassing fundraising by his rivals.

Spruill described McAuliffe as a unifying force who could bring a divided state together.

“His first term as governor, if nothing else, he did a great job crossing the aisle to do good things for Virginia. That’s what we need at this point, someone who can bring us together for Virginians,” Spruill said.

The Chesapeake lawmaker added that he would be thrilled to see a Black woman serve as Virginia’s governor, but added that the question for Democrats is who can win statewide.