The big blue menace - not Democrats, but catfish, 2 Virginia GOP legislators say

The blue catfish issue struck home for state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, when he took one of his son’s high school friends to a favorite rockfish (striped bass) hot spot – an underwater sand bar by the mouth of Machodoc creek.

“I’ve been fishing that bar all my life for rockfish,” he said. “But we no sooner put lines in the water when we hooked two 10-pound catfish. That’s unheard of, catfish are bottom feeders, they don’t get that big.”

But an invasive variation, the blue catfish, does.

“They’re predators; they eat everything, crabs, perch baby, rockfish. We were fishing bucktails, what you use for rockfish and they eat that,” Stuart said.

Fishermen have reported finding birds and muskrats in catfish stomachs.

As they worried about all the crabs, striped bass and other fish the blues gobble up, Stuart and Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, think they’ve found a way to deal with the invasion.

And all thanks to the blue catfish's appetite.

“We can eat our way out of the problem,” said Hodges, who like Stuart grew up fishing along the Chesapeake's Western Shore, where last year, a fisherman caught a 68-plus pound blue catfish not far from Hodges' Urbanna hometown.

The two Western Shore legislators have proposed a grant program through something they’re calling the Governor's Blue Catfish Industries Development Fund. They've also put in budget amendments to launch the program with $4 million of state funds.

The idea is to promote a commercial fishery to add blue catfish to the crabs, oysters, clams and menhaden that are the Bay’s current mainstay fisheries with grants to local governments and for flash-freezing the fish.

“They actually taste pretty good,” Hodges said. “Not the big ones” – a diet of muskrat does not translate into good eating – “but up to 10 pounds they’re not bad.”

He envisions a fishery that could, for instance, support a processing plant at state prisons, which could then supply Virginia schools, colleges, hospitals and prisons with a healthy source of inexpensive protein.

“It could even be a budget savings,” he said.

A 4-ounce serving of blue catfish includes 19 grams of protein, with only 90 calories and 1.5 grams of fat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal fisheries agency, notes that some people say the blue catfish taste like striped bass.

Hodges says blue catfish have been devastating to the hard-pressed striped bass population, a favorite game fish, since the catfish are particularly fond of juveniles.

They also gorge on young menhaden, the “penny bunkers” Stuart remembers catching and chucking back in the water as a kid. Virginia’s menhaden fishery, one of the largest in the nation, is often blamed for the decline of striped bass, which the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission says is overfished.

Virginia’s wildlife department introduced the blue catfish decades ago, with the idea of expanding the freshwater fish recreational fisherman can catch.

They’re natives of the Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri rivers.

Ironically, the blue catfish has nearly disappeared from the Mississippi River north of St. Louis, Missouri’s Department of Conservation reports.

But as the apex predator in Virginia waters, its population has exploded since state officials introduced it to the James, Rappahannock, and York river basins in Virginia four decades ago - a 10-pound fish can produce more than 20,000 eggs.

“They’re moving into brackish and salt water now,” Hodges said, and as blue catfish are big eaters and prolific reproducers with no predators he’s worried.

“They’re the biggest threat to the Bay now,” he said.

PHOTOS: Catfish population 20150816_MET_FISH_KM3 20150816_MET_FISH_KM6 20150816_MET_FISH_KM10 20150816_MET_FISH_KM8 20150816_MET_FISH_KM4 20150816_MET_FISH_KM10 20150816_MET_FISH_KM9