The Cavalier started building an unauthorized catering pad on its front lawn. Virginia Beach stopped it.

The grassy lawn in front of the Cavalier hotel belongs to the city, and any changes to it must be approved in advance. That apparently was news to the owners of the hotel, who started building a catering pad at the top of the hill last month.

“If the Cavalier wants to do anything in that easement, they need to ask our consent,” said Mark Reed, historic resources planner for the city. “They started the work before they asked permission.”

In 2013, Virginia Beach provided multi-million dollar incentives to the hotel owners to help preserve the historical building as it underwent a major renovation.

Among the support: $2.37 million for a green space easement over the lawn and the entrance driveway, which also means those areas can never be developed. The easement area includes the lawn, steps, terraced hill and landscaping in the form of the word “CAVALIER.”

About a month ago, a concerned citizen notified the city that 4-foot-tall cinder block walls had been built at the top of the hill. Upon inspection, the city stopped the construction of the structure, which is in front of the hotel, on the north side.