The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor is wide open. Here's a look at the six candidates.

The Democratic contest for lieutenant governor is the most wide-open and uncertain statewide nomination to be decided in Tuesday's primary.

With six candidates, there's been no clear front-runner, although Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has raised significant money and started with a higher profile than other candidates. And Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, received endorsements from Gov. Ralph Northam and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

For non-politicos who are wondering who these folks are, here's a look at the six Democrats on the primary ballot and their messages to voters. The winner will face GOP nominee Winsome Sears in November for the right to bang the gavel in the state Senate, presiding over the chamber and breaking tie votes.

Del. Hala Ayala

Ayala touts her endorsements from Northam and Filler-Corn. She also talks about her background as an Afro-Latina single mother who relied on Medicaid for health care for her family. Ayala's mother was Lebanese and Irish, and her father was an immigrant from El Salvador with African roots.