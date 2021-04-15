The eagle has landed: After decades flying thousands of miles to find nests, pair of Virginia eagle spotters make final flight

Byrd is bald and gnomelike, with a wry wit. (A woman once asked Byrd if eagles mate for life. “No,” he replied, “they take a break once in a while.”) Watts is dark haired with some gray, a little rugged looking and more serious. The two are widely recognized eagle experts, and they are fast friends. Byrd, a former W&M professor, taught Watts. They live in the Williamsburg area.

The aerial survey involves some expert flying by Shermer, well-known in Richmond aviation circles as “Captain Fuzzzo.” (“The middle ‘z’ is silent,” he likes to say.)

Shermer holds a federal certificate that allows him to swoop low over the nests, sometimes within 50 feet. “You need to get to the point where if there is an egg in the nest, you can see it and count it.”

For decades, the survey counted eagles in a key stronghold, the Chesapeake Bay region — the bay and the tidal rivers feeding it, including the James right up to the rapids in Richmond. When the birds became almost too numerous to count, the spotters switched in 2017 to checking the James only.

While eagles are super-abundant in the bay region today, less is known about the birds in western Virginia. But Watts said eagles probably inhabit every part of the state now.