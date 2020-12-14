The first batch of coronavirus vaccines has arrived in Virginia. Here's what comes next.

There is currently no requirement for any Virginian to receive it, but herd immunity — or a population’s resistance to spread — is reached when around 50% to 75% of people are vaccinated.

Vaccinations at Sentara, the first hospital system in the state to report a vaccine shipment, will not begin until Wednesday, when the doses have been distributed across its 11 additional hospital sites within the state. None of those is in Richmond, but at least one Bon Secours hospital in the area received its first allotment on Monday.

VCU Medical Center anticipates its first vaccine shipment of roughly 3,800 doses to arrive on Tuesday, with vaccinations starting Wednesday for front-line workers, including those in long-term care facilities.

On Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association did not have the number of doses the Richmond area will receive, spokesperson Julian Walker said.

“One reason it’s difficult to specify how many doses per region is because the initial shipments are going to a set number of hospitals,” said Walker, adding that the number is fewer than 20. “Many ... will redistribute a portion of the initial allocation to other facilities that may or may not all be in Richmond. So divvying up those numbers gets a little tricky.”