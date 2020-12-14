The first batch of coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Virginia. Here's what comes next.

Vaccinations at Sentara, the first hospital system in the state to report a vaccine shipment, won't begin until Wednesday, when the doses have been distributed across its 11 additional hospital sites within the state. None of those are in Richmond, but at least one Bon Secours hospital in the city received its first allotment of doses on Monday.

VCU Medical Center anticipates its first vaccine shipment of roughly 3,800 doses to arrive on Tuesday, with vaccinations starting Wednesday for front-line workers, including those in long-term care facilities.

On Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association did not have the number of doses the Richmond area will receive, said VHHA spokesperson Julian Walker.

"One reason it's difficult to specify how many doses per region is because the initial shipment are going to a set number of hospitals," said Walker, adding that the number is fewer than 20. "Many of which will redistribute a portion of the initial allocation to other facilities that may or many not all be in Richmond. So divvying up those numbers gets a little tricky."