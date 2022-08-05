 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The latest on flooding, damage following Friday storms

Thunderstorms rumbled from the Midwest into the Northeast on Aug. 4, bringing dangerous lightning, pouring rain, strong winds and even hail.

UPDATED FORECAST

Dominion Energy reports widespread power outages following a strong weather system moved through the region Friday.

As of 6:45 p.m., 9,629 customers were without power.

The largest concentrations were around downtown Richmond and Sandston.

Other updates: 

  • Flooding along 288 near Lucks Lane near Midlothian. Vehicles stranded.
  • Quarter-sized hail near Beach Road in Chesterfield.
  • Flooding along Hull Street Road (U.S. 360) in both directions near Bailey Bridge Road (near Route 288)
  • Elkhardt and Ruthers roads (Chesterfield between city limits and Bon Air) closed due to flooding
  • Large oak tree down on Semmes Avenue

A Flash Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued Friday night. 

SEE AN UPDATED OUTAGE MAP HERE

Thunderstorms rumbled across a wide section of the U.S. Friday, causing strong winds and hail from the Midwest through northeastern states.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state of Kentucky, which has been ravaged by dangerous high waters. 

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

