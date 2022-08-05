The latest on flooding, damage following Friday storms

Dominion Energy reports widespread power outages following a strong weather system moved through the region Friday.
As of 6:45 p.m.,
9,629 customers were without power. The largest concentrations were around downtown Richmond and Sandston.
Flooding along 288 near Lucks Lane near Midlothian. Vehicles stranded. Quarter-sized hail near Beach Road in Chesterfield. Flooding along Hull Street Road (U.S. 360) in both directions near Bailey Bridge Road (near Route 288) Elkhardt and Ruthers roads (Chesterfield between city limits and Bon Air) closed due to flooding Large oak tree down on Semmes Avenue
Thunderstorms rumbled across a wide section of the U.S. Friday, causing strong winds and hail from the Midwest through northeastern states.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state of Kentucky, which has been ravaged by dangerous high waters.
The White House anno unced Friday that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area. The Associated Press contributed to this report
Top 5 weekend events: BrewHaha, Todd Barry & Avail Over the James
Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride
Friday
Take a scenic evening ride through Lakeside and Bryan Park before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium for a street festival-style celebration. The event features a 3-mile family ride and an 8-mile full course ride. Participants are encouraged to dress up or light up for prizes. Featuring food trucks, live music, a family zone and a post-ride party. Starting from 8 to 8:15 p.m. $37-$52. Registration at
www.sportsbackers.org.
Mike Epps
Friday
Comedian Mike Epps is heading to Richmond for a night of stand-up. The funnyman has appeared in a slew of movies, comedy specials, and TV series. Last year, he starred in the Netflix comedy “The Upshaws,” based on his life growing up in poverty in Indiana and how comedy saved his life. 8 p.m. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $52.50-$102.50.
etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Todd Barry
Saturday
Deadpan comedian Todd Barry, known for his Netflix special “Spicy Honey,” brings his stand-up set to the Ashland Theatre. 7 p.m. 205 England St., Ashland. $25-$42.50.
www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.
BrewHaHa
Saturday
Head to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for the fifth annual BrewHaha beer festival, featuring Virginia breweries such as Three Notch’d, 2 Silos, Waterbird and more, plus live music from the Slack Family Band, food trucks, and access to “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia. 6-8 p.m. 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $35-$45.
VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.
Avail Over the James
Saturday
Legendary Richmond punk bank Avail performs on Brown’s Island. The concert, “Over the James,” named after the band’s seminal 1998 album, will include performances by Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females and Terminal Bliss. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. $34.99-$44.99.
https://thebroadberry.com.
