The mixed record of McAuliffe 'deal-closing' grants

“All of these projects are private sector companies competing in a dynamic marketplace. Projects that are ceremoniously announced usually end up different than what was announced,” Moret said in an interview. “I do think that record was probably low in what would be typical in other states, but that was really because of the lack of due diligence in place at the time.”

Three years into McAuliffe’s term, the VEDP rolled out key reforms at the direction of the legislature and administration: The agency significantly boosted scrutiny and risk assessment of proposed projects, and deals with companies now rarely involve payment before projects deliver what was promised.

“We’re still in the performance period for projects executed since 2017, but I’d expect a far better success rate,” Moret said.

Most of the deals executed under the Northam administration are still pending, VEDP data shows. Northam, who leaves office in January, has already awarded about $70 million in incentive grants, about the same as McAuliffe during his time in office.

More importantly for the dozens of projects executed under McAuliffe, the agency strengthened its enforcement practices by scrutinizing projects more strictly, and seeking clawbacks more aggressively, including with the help of the attorney general.