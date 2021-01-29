“The People We Serve Are Paying Too Much for Energy:” Virginia Lawmakers Are Targeting Dominion Energy

But Dominion ramped up its spending, too, and in 2020, it was back on top of the donor list, contributing $1.3 million to Virginia candidates and campaign accounts, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks money in state politics. The amount was significant, given that it wasn't a regular election year for the governor or either chamber of the state Legislature. (In 2018 — the last “off-year” election for state races — Dominion spent much less, about $369,563.)

The campaign finance system “allows for individuals to be elected very easily that support the interests of corporations above people,” said Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, who was elected in 2019. “And it affects both parties, Democrats and Republicans alike.”

Samirah sponsored a bill that would stop public service corporations like Dominion from donating money to the state lawmakers who write the regulatory laws — a bill that has been introduced and then killed several times in recent years. Last week, two of his Democratic colleagues joined two Republicans to kill his bill in a subcommittee.

