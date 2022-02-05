The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: Where the money comes from and where it goes

How has it affected energy costs in other RGGI locations?

RGGI has been in place for more than 10 years in many northeastern states. Tim Hamilton, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Richmond, talked about what RGGI has done to energy costs there.

“Technically the costs were passed along to consumers, but at the same time, the money that came back has such an impact via increased efficiency, total energy consumption and total spending on energy fell in those states. So on the net, spending on energy went down.”

Because electricity is a commodity, Hamilton continued, “if other people increase their energy efficiency, aggregate demand for energy falls. So if a bunch of other people don’t want as much electricity, that directly benefits all energy customers through a lower market price.”

Where does the money come from?

In 2021, RGGI returned $227.6 million to Virginia, which funded the programs above. The money comes from utilities such as Dominion in their purchase of CO2 allowances.