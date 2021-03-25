'These were tough decisions': Former Virginia governors share their experiences with death penalty

In February 1951, L. Douglas Wilder was a senior at Virginia Union University when across town seven black men convicted of raping a white woman were executed.
"That was the talk of the campus everywhere you could go," he recalled in a recent interview. "It left a searing image."
No white person had ever died in Virginia’s electric chair for a crime less than murder. Decades before he was elected Virginia’s first Black governor, Wilder knew that whatever concerns one might have about the morality of the death penalty, it was being applied unfairly.
As governor from 1990 to 1994, Wilder, a Democrat, had the power to stop executions. But like other governors in modern times — opposed to the death penalty or not — he said he followed the law and did not intervene without serious cause.
"It’s not an easy thing," he said. "You can’t afford to go to sleep because it’s too important. If you make a mistake in that regard, it would haunt you forever."
Gov. Ralph Northam's signature on legislation ending capital punishment in Virginia on Wednesday spares future governors some of the hardest decisions his predecessors had to make.
Court-imposed death sentences in Virginia usually survived challenges all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court and sometimes came down to the hour set for execution or even beyond it. Yet all that effort could have been undone by Virginia's governors, who have virtually unfettered clemency powers and could consider factors the courts cannot or would not consider.
Many of the 113 persons executed in recent decades by Virginia also filed clemency petitions with governors in addition to pursuing court appeals. The ability to step in and spare a life ordered forfeited by the courts is like no other responsibility that comes with the job of the state chief executive.
Governors can grant whatever they want and put conditions on whatever they grant. A death sentence can be commuted to life in prison or a capital murderer can even be pardoned.
Northam, a Democrat who opposes the death penalty, promised while running for office to obey Virginia law and to not abuse his clemency powers as governor. There have been no executions scheduled during his term so he was not put in that position.
In recent weeks, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reached seven former governors who served in office after executions resumed in Virginia in 1982 and had to consider whether to intervene in cases. Former Gov. Chuck Robb did not respond to requests for comment.
Some former governors believe the death penalty is needed and are concerned about its loss. But all said that performing their duties in such cases was one of the most difficult challenges they faced as the state's chief executive, if not the most difficult.
Clemency has been granted just 10 times in Virginia since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed executions to resume in 1976.
Although it is rarely granted, Rob Lee, executive director of the Virginia Capital Representation Resource Center, said that all but one governor, Bob McDonnell, who was elected over the past 30 years and was petitioned for clemency by a death row inmate, found it necessary to use clemency to avoid one or more executions that had been approved by the courts.
Wilder commuted three death sentences; George Allen and Terry McAuliffe, two each; and Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine each commuted one.
George Allen, a Republican and governor from 1994 to 1998, played a key role in ending parole in Virginia. He said, "Personally, these were tough decisions."
"One has a natural instinct to try to help people and as governor one has the authority to save a life." But, he said, "that inclination must be balanced with the responsibility to uphold the rule of law and decision of the judge and jury who heard and examined the evidence imposing their sentence."
He said when deciding whether to commute a death sentence, the claims and pleadings in petitions were thoroughly examined, questioned and considered.
The evidence on each element of capital punishment was examined, he said. "We would start our internal analysis months ahead of the execution date. If any questions arose, we wanted to address them before the last days," Allen said.
"I received many letters of clemency from many people from Mother Teresa to other religious leaders. Unlike some of these pleas, I did have the benefit of the real evidence, sometimes mountains of evidence against these murderers," said Allen.
Allen chose not to intervene in 10 executions before he commuted the death sentence of Joseph Patrick Payne, convicted of the 1985 slaying of another prison inmate who was burned to death.
Doubt was raised about another inmate's testimony that it was Payne who threw the match.
"I insisted that I not be scheduled away from my Richmond office on the night of the execution, just in case some new development occurred," Allen said.
"In my own conscience, whatever decision I make, I feel that I made the right decision," he said. Either way, "it's not something you cheer about."
"It's something, probably, that you don't understand fully unless you ... have that responsibility in your own hands," he said.
There were 37 executions during the term of former governor James S. Gilmore III, which included the two busiest years in the death chamber in modern times — 1998, with 13 executions, and 1999, with 14. The large number was a function of the courts, which set the execution dates after legislative changes sped up the appeals process.
Gilmore, a Republican in office from 1998 to 2002, said, "You imagine the poor guy in death row who's getting ready to be put to death and how horrible that must be and now his life is in your hands."
On the other hand, Gilmore said, "You have a law that’s on the books and passed by the elected representatives of the people."
A jury overseen by a judge and following the law made the unanimous decision that the death penalty was warranted in a particular case. Then there is a series of appeals up to the U.S. Supreme Court. Overturning all that is not to be done lightly, Gilmore said.
He said he was not an enthusiastic fan of the death penalty, but he supported it. "I'm a rule of law guy," he said. "I just believe in it. I think that it’s the only thing that makes us a democracy. Otherwise, what have you got?"
"If the General Assembly changes it, and the governor agrees to it, so be it. At that point the prosecutors and attorney general and everybody else [will] have to obey the law because that will be the law," he said earlier this month. "I believe it will be wrong, but it will be the law and I am a man who is respectful of the rule of law."
Gilmore said that he believes capital punishment "defines a standard of conduct for civilization ... we basically have said, as a standard of behavior, of society, that there are just some things we are just not going to tolerate."
With the death penalty gone, authorities will have to tell surviving loved ones that they are sorry for their loss, "'But we’re just not going to do an eye-for-an-eye and a tooth-for-a-tooth, we’re just not going to do it,'" said Gilmore. "They’re entitled to do that but I do believe that there will be [many] people who will believe that that is not fair ... that that is not reasonable."
Like Gilmore, former Gov. Bob McDonnell, also a Republican, served as Virginia's attorney general prior to his term as governor. He said that he has both observed and authorized executions.
"It is a terrible and vile punishment," said McDonnell, who was governor from 2010 to 2014. "Yet for the small category of the most vicious murderers, it is an appropriate punishment."
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, studies have concluded that the death penalty is not a deterrent. But both McDonnell and Gilmore believe the death penalty has a deterrent effect. McDonnell said that bipartisan policy changes in recent decades have given Virginia one of the lowest crime rates in the country.
"I applaud the legislature’s efforts to make the criminal justice system more fair and restore felons' rights," McDonnell said. "However, the overall policies enacted to reduce criminal responsibility in the past two years will likely undermine public safety."
As a young lawyer, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, represented two men on appeal who were executed. He ate last meals with them and walked with one of them into the death chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center.
"As governor, it is a horrible thing," said Kaine, Virginia's governor from 2006 to 2010. "It's a particularly horrible thing if you think the death penalty is wrong. But I would see glimmers along the way, in the 37 years that I've been in Virginia, that the prospect of abolition in America's death penalty capital was not a complete pipe dream."
"It was doable — although it took a very long time," said Kaine.
Like Northam, Kaine campaigned promising to follow Virginia law and not abuse clemency powers by inappropriately intervening in death cases.
He commuted the death sentence of Percy Levar Walton to life in prison because he was clearly mentally ill.
"It was horrible," said Kaine, of having to let other executions proceed. "It was very, very challenging for me as governor to basically be the last person to review a death sentence."
Aside from the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre that claimed 31 lives, Kaine said, "those days were among the worst of my times as governor."
Kaine, then Virginia's lieutenant governor, ran for office against Jerry W. Kilgore, then the attorney general, in a race in which Kilgore, who supported capital punishment, made Kaine's opposition to it an issue.
"The fact that I was elected told me something about changing popular views of the death penalty because that was the big attack on me and that gave me complete freedom to veto all the death penalty expansion bills that came up when I was governor," Kaine said.
"Most nations have decided that they can be safe without the death penalty and they would like to make the moral statement that the death penalty is not necessary," Kaine said.
Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, said in a statement that "like my predecessors, I was bound to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth in the face of an extreme Republican legislature that tried to bring back the electric chair, something I successfully stopped."
"I have always been personally opposed to the death penalty and I am very happy that Governor Northam and the Democratic legislature I fought so hard for in 2019 have abolished it once and for all in Virginia," according to McAuliffe, who is now seeking a second term.
Mark Warner, a Democrat who was governor from 2002 to 2006 and is now Kaine's colleague in the U.S. Senate, responded to questions via email for this story. As governor, Warner let 11 executions proceed without intervening and commuted one death sentence to life while he was in office.
"It's one thing to support the death penalty, but it's quite another to bear the ultimate responsibility of allowing it to be carried out. Deciding whether and when to grant clemency to someone on death row is one of the most difficult burdens any Governor can be forced to bear," Warner wrote.
In 2005, he commuted one death sentence to life in prison without parole. Biological evidence that might have had a bearing on the case had disappeared, mistakenly destroyed by a court clerk in 2001 just weeks after a new state law took effect ordering such evidence to be preserved in case DNA testing might be required.
In 2006, shortly before he left office, Warner authorized the DNA testing of evidence in the case of Roger Keith Coleman, a coal miner executed in 1992 — during Wilder's term as governor — for the 1981 rape and murder of his sister-in-law in Grundy.
"I have always felt that if we were going to have the death penalty, as Virginia did when I was Governor, that there's a responsibility to leave no stone unturned in carrying out the verdict of justice," Warner said.
The post-execution testing, the first of its kind in Virginia history and just the second one in the U.S., was sought by advocates who believed Coleman was innocent and that DNA would prove an innocent man was executed.
Several news organizations, including The Times-Dispatch, also sought the testing, arguing it could definitively prove his guilt or innocence and end 25 years of controversy.
"I felt that if Virginia had executed an innocent man back in 1992, that was something the people of Virginia had a right to know. If the results of that testing had been different, it's likely we would have had a much earlier reckoning about whether the state should retain the right to administer that most final and ultimate sanction," wrote Warner.
The results definitively proved that Coleman, whose innocence claims made the cover of Time Magazine in 1992, was guilty.
Wilder said that while he was governor, his counsel met with advocates for and against inmates about to be executed. "I wasn’t going to be persuaded by emotion one way or the other," said Wilder.
Wilder's concerns about the possibility of making a mistake that could haunt him forever might have been realized in testing the old evidence in the Coleman case in 2006.
"Everybody thought that this man was innocent," said Wilder. Thousands of calls and letters poured into the governor's office. Wilder said he had no doubt of Coleman's guilt but allowed Coleman a last-minute lie detector test, which he failed.
"It bothered me greatly," Wilder said of the "national furor" over Coleman's alleged innocence. A book, "May God Have Mercy," was written about the case.
Wilder said, "I had no doubt of ... his guilt or innocence and I never discussed it with anyone." He said he did not get a call from Warner ahead of time alerting him that DNA testing was being approved in Coleman's case.
"I’ve never discussed it with him. Now, we’re good friends, one day I might," he said.
Had the 2006 testing proven Coleman was innocent, Wilder said, "Look what that would have done to me."
