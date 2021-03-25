'These were tough decisions': Former Virginia governors share their experiences with death penalty

Gilmore, a Republican in office from 1998 to 2002, said, "You imagine the poor guy in death row who's getting ready to be put to death and how horrible that must be and now his life is in your hands."

On the other hand, Gilmore said, "You have a law that’s on the books and passed by the elected representatives of the people."

A jury overseen by a judge and following the law made the unanimous decision that the death penalty was warranted in a particular case. Then there is a series of appeals up to the U.S. Supreme Court. Overturning all that is not to be done lightly, Gilmore said.

He said he was not an enthusiastic fan of the death penalty, but he supported it. "I'm a rule of law guy," he said. "I just believe in it. I think that it’s the only thing that makes us a democracy. Otherwise, what have you got?"

"If the General Assembly changes it, and the governor agrees to it, so be it. At that point the prosecutors and attorney general and everybody else [will] have to obey the law because that will be the law," he said earlier this month. "I believe it will be wrong, but it will be the law and I am a man who is respectful of the rule of law."

