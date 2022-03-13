'They will never be able to break us down;' Ukrainians, others, share the impact of war

Simply tapping her cellphone screen to rouse it from sleep mode raises Nataliya Marushchak’s heart rate.

For Marushchak, a Henrico County wife and mother of two girls, 12 and 8, the absence of morning text messages from her Ukrainian mother sends her into a tailspin of "what if’s".

Equally terrifying are messages with details:

That sirens have gone off where her mother – an administrator in a women’s hospital in the western Ukrainian village of Ivano-Frankivsk – is hiding in the hospital basement with fatigued pregnant women, scared new mothers and newborns.

That Russian soldiers are ransacking their food supplies in town and there’s no bread.

That a colleague’s apartment windows were blown out that morning by a nearby bomb.

That traversing up and down the hospital’s four floors, moving patients to and from the basement when those sirens go off, feels more like 20 stories for her mother’s tired body.

Tap, tap.

With a sad smile, Marushchak, who came to the United States 15 years ago, said recently that she no longer needs coffee to wake up. Real life-and-death news about her mother, her aunt and teenage nephew – caught in the clutches of an increasingly bloody war they did not want – jolts Marushchak more than the boldest shot of caffeine.

The eyes of the world are on Ukraine.

The Russian invasion that began just last month has spiraled into a conflict that world leaders increasingly say has no endgame.

The implications are dire and getting worse as a humanitarian crisis deteriorates by the day. The United Nations human rights office reported last week that 2 million Ukrainian people have fled the country since the invasion began on Feb. 24. More than 1.2 million have gone to neighboring Poland, while the others have fled to Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova. Smaller numbers have gone to Russia or Belarus.

More than 500 Ukrainian people – children included – have been killed, though some wonder if that number is too low. Just last week, a maternity and children’s hospital in the southern coastal city of Mariupol was bombed, killing three and sparking international outrage.

While world leaders strategize and bombs drop, for some the greater Richmond area, watching from afar as images of Ukrainian carnage dominate daily news reports is an exhausting exercise in testing the limits of the human soul.

They pray. They send money or old-school battery-powered radios to loved ones who’ve lost electricity and internet service, hoping the items reach their destination. They watch Ukrainian news reports and fume over the "upside-down" misinformation propagated by Russia. They look at their phones, waiting daily and sometimes hourly for the short message that will settle their nerves, if only for a little while: “We’re alive.”

***

Marushchak recalled the night she first heard that the invasion started.

It was late, near midnight, which would have been morning in Ukraine given the seven-hour time difference. She and her husband were watching Netflix. As she does every night, Marushchak checked her cellphone to make sure her alarm clock was set.

She saw a news alert that stopped her - Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“We stayed up all night, we didn’t sleep,” she said. They consumed all the news they could from all sources – American, Russian and Ukrainian. She frantically tried to reach as many of her loved ones as possible.

For the first two days, Marushchak said, “I was broken.”

“I couldn’t tell them anything – I couldn’t say I’m sorry,” she said. “I felt guilt that I’m not there, guilt that I’m too lucky in life [and] I’m here and they are not.”

She sent encouraging messages, as uplifting as she could muster. Marushchak said she reached an old friend from high school and college, a woman – like her, in her upper-30s – who also now had children and a life.

At the time of the call, the woman was hiding in her high-rise apartment bathroom with her two children.

“You just don’t know what to tell them,” Marushchak said. She had already asked her mother about leaving Ukraine, before the war started and after.

" 'Where do you want me to go?' " was the reply. " 'Everything I have is here.'"

Across town, on the night the war started, Richmonder Anna Lobkov learned of the news while alone.

Her husband, Stan, was visiting his father in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one of the hardest hit areas thus far. Lobkov said goodbye to her husband on Feb. 1. He was supposed to come home March 1 but by then, Ukrainian airports were closed. He arrived back on U.S. soil on March 5, having escaped Ukraine through Poland, eventually making his way to Warsaw where he could fly home.

Lobkov, a mom of two children ages 5 and 1, recalled feeling anxious about her husband's trip. But in the months and weeks leading up to the invasion, there was some skepticism that Putin would follow through on his threats, she said.

“We thought [Putin] was just trying to scare Ukraine,” she said recently. Even after the war began, when her husband was there and she was here, “my husband was saying, 'It’s going to be two days and it’s going to be over,' ” she said. “But now…we realize it’s not going to be over.”

Lobkov's sister and a cousin fled to Poland in the week after the invasion started. Her sister left behind her boyfriend and their two cats - Ukrainian men 18 to 60 have been banned from leaving the country.

"She cried the whole night on the train - she's still not sure if it was a good idea," Lobkov said, her voice trailing off. She continued softly. "I think it was for the best ... but I don't know what I would do in that situation."

***

Some of Ukraine's most vulnerable were already facing hellish conditions even before the war started.

For Ukrainian orphans, particularly those with special needs, life is not easy. Their sheer existence is a miracle, given the cultural realities that abortion rates for Ukrainian fetuses identified as having special needs is staggering. If the babies are born, orphanages are havens in name only, often understaffed and operating with substandard conditions. And at age 5, if special needs children aren't adopted, they're shifted to adult mental institutions, or boarding schools.

Serge Zevlever, a Ukrainian-American government official who worked within international adoptions, knew all of this.

He knew the odds were stacked against these innocent children from the beginning. That's why he spent his life’s work getting as many of them as he could into loving homes - even if those homes were on the other side of the world.

Zevlever was the rock on which Louisa County resident Erika Rogers and her ex-husband leaned when they needed help navigating the tricky, often bumpy process that exists within international adoptions. The couple adopted four Ukrainian children in 2011 and 2012, all with Down syndrome.

Including those four, the couple has 10 children.

"Going to a foreign country that you really don't know anything about, it's pretty intimidating," Rogers said earlier this month in the midst of her bustling household. Eight of her children still live at home. Her four Ukrainian children are Clare and Malachi, age 12, Caleb, 18, and Jessica, 25.

Everyone was wearing blue and yellow T-shirts – a nod to the colors of Ukraine’s Flag. Rogers wore a T-shirt that read: “Lead Like Zelenskyy/Advocate Like Serge/Love Like a Mother.”

The shirts refer to Zevlever, but also to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She's selling them on Facebook to raise money for aid.

Zevlever’s reputation was two-sided, Rogers said, both Bulldog and teddy bear. Which one you experienced depended on where you stood with him.

"When he needed to get stuff done, it would get done [and] he didn't let anything stop him from getting these kids into families," she said. "Having him there ... really just gave you a sense of calm in the middle of this nerve-wracking storm."

Zevlever had dual citizenship, spending years in St. Louis. His grown children live in Missouri. When the war started, he could’ve fled to the U.S., Rogers said.

He stayed in Ukraine.

Rogers was in between church services on Feb. 27 when she learned through her adoption network on social media that Zevlever had been killed. News reports – including information given by one of his children in Missouri – indicated that he was in Kyiv. When sirens went off in his area of the city, he began helping residents in his apartment building evacuate to a nearby bomb shelter.

He went back and forth to help as many as he could when he was hit in the chest by a sniper bullet.

According to those news reports, Chechen snipers were positioned several stories above him in the same apartment building in which he was helping others evacuate.

“He was a hero to the orphans all his life, and then he became a hero to Ukraine," Rogers said.

That's why Rogers sells T-shirts to raise money for aid and she and her children have been to Washington, D.C. to participate in rallies and marches. She's doing what she can - and wonders if the world will follow.

His death felt like a gut punch.

“Ukraine is standing alone against a Goliath and [the people are] fighting with everything in them,” she said.

Ukrainian people are “being bombed every day and every night, killed in the streets,” she said. “I don’t feel anyone in the world is doing enough.”

She's seen first-hand the tenacious spirit of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people will never live under bondage again - their spirit is indomitable [and] Serge showed that just by going back out [to help others evacuate], not worrying about his own safety.”

Still, her thoughts turn to the orphans who remain in the war-torn country. They don’t have parents to hold them or comfort them, she said. Now, they don’t have Zevlever.

Rogers said she's grateful for the man who helped bring four sweet children into her life, even if they don't understand what's happening in their homeland.

They don’t recognize the name Serge Zevlever, nor will they ever know his role in their lives. Spunky Malachi, however, perks up when he hears the name of his homeland.

He’s learned to say “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine.

***

It’s hard to be hopeful some days. Forced optimism only goes so far.

Just Friday morning, Marushchak said by text message that she heard from her mother. Her mother told her that their town, Ivano-Frankivsk, was bombed again that morning while she was on a bus going to work.

Marushchak said it's hard to understand through a phone call how her mother feels. The news is relayed matter-of-factly, without emotion. Meanwhile, Marushchak struggles to keep hers in check.

She understands the precarious position the United States and other NATO countries face. She’s not asking for American boots on the ground. Just the help that was promised, she said, during the 1990s when Ukraine gained its independence, and in doing so, agreed to denuclearize as long as Russia, the United States and the U.K. protected Ukraine’s security.

"We’re only asking for what was promised," she said softly. "We're not afraid of work - we are fighting as much as we can but our resources are limited."

She prays NATO will support a no-fly zone, something the U.S. and its Allies have yet to do.

“I do ask them to protect the skies – we’ll do the rest in our land," she said.

Lobkov, too, watches as the world considers what to do with "fascist" Vladimir Putin.

"He's not giving up - he's trying to remove our culture, our language and make us Soviet Union again under Russia," she said. Putin "expected us just to surrender but Ukraine is really fighting back."

She continued. "Part of me wants the U.S. to go and help, but another part is saying ... it's too dangerous for the whole world."

Living in Richmond, she said, she and her family know many within the Russian community. Lobkov's mother was Russian and her father was Ukrainian.

"Many of them support us - they don't like Putin as well," she said. "There is no hate."

Within the fear and worry, Marushchak also feels the pride of her homeland. She has only ever known independence. She started school as a child in 1991, about a month after the nation declared itself free from Russian control. Now, with her own children, she wants them to know Ukraine as she remembers, the one where freedom and democracy ruled.

"We're a great nation, we're democratic - we never wanted war," she said. The grim reality that Ukraine could fall under Russia's control, that an entire country's identify would be removed one bloody act at a time, is a notion she barely allows herself to think about.

"It's unbearable pain, that they are trying to take that away," she said. But "they will never be able to break us down."