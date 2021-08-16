Third exoneration won in recent months by Innocence Project; Reedville man, paroled in 2017, granted absolute pardon

A Reedville man who served three decades in prison for an abduction and murder in Lancaster County for which he always maintained he was innocent has been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Emerson Eugene Stevens, paroled in 2017, was granted an absolute pardon on Friday by the governor who cited an April 2020 opinion from a judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who wrote that the evidence overwhelmingly showed no reasonable juror would have convicted him.

It was the third absolute pardon won by the The Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law since July. Pardons were granted to Joseph Carter, on Aug. 10 and Bobby James Morman Jr. on July 14 for unrelated convictions in Norfolk. The three will now be eligible for state compensation for wrongful imprisonment, said Jennifer Givens, the project's director.

"We’re extremely relieved that these three men finally have been exonerated, after each of them fought for decades to prove his innocence," said Givens. "We’re grateful to Gov. Northam for providing our clients with the ability to restart their lives without the weight of these wrongful convictions on their backs."