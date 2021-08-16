Third exoneration won in recent months by Innocence Project; Reedville man, paroled in 2017, granted absolute pardon

A Reedville man who served three decades in prison for an abduction and murder in Lancaster County for which he always maintained he was innocent has been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Emerson Eugene Stevens, paroled in 2017, was granted an absolute pardon on Friday by the governor who cited an April 2020 opinion from a judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who wrote that the evidence overwhelmingly showed no reasonable juror would have convicted him.
It was the third absolute pardon won by the The Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law since July. Pardons were granted to Joseph Carter, on Aug. 10 and Bobby James Morman Jr. on July 14 for unrelated convictions in Norfolk. The three will now be eligible for state compensation for wrongful imprisonment, said Jennifer Givens, the project's director.
"We’re extremely relieved that these three men finally have been exonerated, after each of them fought for decades to prove his innocence," said Givens. "We’re grateful to Gov. Northam for providing our clients with the ability to restart their lives without the weight of these wrongful convictions on their backs."
But, she added, "We remain troubled by the fact that they were ever convicted in the first instance. Unfortunately, it is incredibly easy to convict an innocent person, but it’s exceedingly difficult to undo such a devastating injustice. We’re hopeful that continued reforms to Virginia’s criminal justice system will decrease the number of men and women who are convicted of crimes they did not commit."
In a statement Monday, Stevens said: "I spent more than 31 years in prison for a murder that I didn’t commit. From the first moment I was questioned about the death of Mary Harding, I swore again and again that I was innocent and never touched Mary Harding."
Stevens, the subject of a May 21, 2020, story in the Richmond Times Dispatch, was convicted in 1986 for the 1985 abduction and murder of Harding, a 24-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her home in Ottoman in Lancaster County on the night of Aug. 22, 1985, and her body was dropped into the Rappahannock.
Harding died from strangulation. Her body, weighed down by chains and a cinder block, was recovered in the river near Morattico on Aug. 27, 1985.
Stevens, then a 32-year-old self-employed waterman, was arrested more than a month later. The evidence against him included a witness who testified he saw Stevens’ truck parked near the victim’s house around the time of her disappearance.
He was tried twice. The first jury deadlocked, but the second one convicted him and he was sentenced to 164 years and one day in prison. He was paroled not long after FBI records and other material in the possession of authorities was turned over to lawyers with the law school's Innocence Project.
The Innocence Project said the only physical evidence purportedly linking Stevens to the crime was a hair. Such microscopic hair comparisons, however, have been found to be unreliable and the FBI says should not serve as a basis for a conviction.
The other link between Stevens and the crime was a fishing knife that he may have once had that could have caused wounds on the Harden's back. However, former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Fierro reviewed the case and signed an affidavit swearing that the wounds were more consistent with the victim being struck by a boat propeller after her death rather than a knife.
The Innocence Project said evidence also showed the prosecution presented incorrect testimony that the victim’s body could have traveled 10 miles up the Rappahannock River in four days.
Carter was convicted of murder in a case investigated by former Norfolk Detective Glenn Ford - also involved in the wrongful convictions of the Norfolk Four - and who was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in 2011 for extortion and lying to the FBI. Morman spent 22 years in prison for a drive-by shooting in which no one was injured.
