This cold start to April will thaw just in time for Easter

Statewide: Most areas will be somewhere in the 20s to start the day, with 30s near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Some spots in the Piedmont may get to 60 during the afternoon, with 50s likely for most in the mountains and Tidewater.

Sunday

Metro Richmond: The warming trend arrives just in time for Easter, but early morning plans will still involve temperatures cold enough for a jacket or coat. From lows near 40 degrees, we'll hit 60s around lunchtime and get close to 70 during the afternoon. It's almost the definition of typical. Based on the past 30 years, you'd plan for a 44-to-68 spread. More on that below.

Statewide: Expect 30s throughout the mountains and Piedmont in the morning, with 40s east. Highs should range from upper 50s and lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Piedmont and mid-upper 60s near the coast because the water is still rather cold.

In lieu of a challenging forecast, here are some interesting statistics about our Easter weather history.

Due to its shifting spot on the calendar, Easter has the widest range between the hottest and coldest weather for any major holiday in Richmond.