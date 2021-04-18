This widow kept better records than the Virginia Parole Board. Her family thinks it stopped a killer from going free.

LYNCHBURG - When she's doing anything, like driving around town or alone with her thoughts, Judy Smith thinks of the night she saw her husband die.

They drove through a particular neighborhood in Lynchburg the day of his death and stopped at a drug store. She thinks of it every time she drives through that neighborhood. Same goes for a gas station near Danville. Every time the family drives by, they think of stopping there with Clifford Smith on the last day of his life.

In April of 1975, at their apartment in Lynchburg, a man awaiting trial for burglary fatally shot Clifford in the living room after the family ended their prayers and Judy was putting their two boys to bed.

The killer, Earl David Inge, is up for parole every year. So every year for 36 years, Judy Smith and her sons have written letters or met with Virginia Parole Board members. Please don't let him out, they always say. They're afraid he'll come for them the way he came for Clifford, who was set to testify against Inge before he was killed. And until last year, they always felt relieved to learn he'd spend at least another year behind bars.

But on May 6, 2020 Judy's son Shane Smith got a call from a staff employee of the parole board, he said.