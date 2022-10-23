 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Threat made toward William & Mary locks down campus

Colonial Williamsburg icon

The Wren Building, which opened in 1700, is the signature building at William & Mary.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH///

Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka joined the family of Zhykierra Zhane Guy to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide. The 22-year-old William & Mary student was killed in the 200 block of Carlstone Court.

An individual was taken into custody after making a threat toward the College of William & Mary that led to the campus going on lockdown Saturday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, William & Mary announced an anonymous threat had been made and asked its community to shelter in a secure location.

Minutes later, the school clarified that the situation was not an active shooter. Police had received a threat on social media. 

At 3:18, the university announced the campus was all clear, lifting the lockdown. School leaders later said William & Mary and Williamsburg police had taken a person into custody.

A spokesperson for Williamsburg police said the individual taken into custody has not been charged and that the investigation is ongoing. The spokesperson declined to name the individual, and it's unclear if the person was released. 

"The safety of our campus community is a top priority, and we are grateful this incident was resolved safely and without injury," said Deb Cheesebro, chief of university police, and Ginger Ambler, a school vice president, in a message to the community.  

Earlier this year, threats were made against dozens of historically Black colleges and universities across the country

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

