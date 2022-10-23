Threat made toward William & Mary locks down campus

An individual was taken into custody after making a threat toward the College of William & Mary that led to the campus going on lockdown Saturday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, William & Mary announced an anonymous threat had been made and asked its community to shelter in a secure location.

Minutes later, the school clarified that the situation was not an active shooter. Police had received a threat on social media.

At 3:18, the university announced the campus was all clear, lifting the lockdown. School leaders later said William & Mary and Williamsburg police had taken a person into custody.

A spokesperson for Williamsburg police said the individual taken into custody has not been charged and that the investigation is ongoing. The spokesperson declined to name the individual, and it's unclear if the person was released.

"The safety of our campus community is a top priority, and we are grateful this incident was resolved safely and without injury," said Deb Cheesebro, chief of university police, and Ginger Ambler, a school vice president, in a message to the community.

Earlier this year, threats were made against dozens of historically Black colleges and universities across the country.