Three JMU buildings honoring Confederate leaders will be renamed for prominent Black members of the community

Three buildings at James Madison University named for Confederate military leaders will be renamed for prominent Black members of its community.

The school's board of visitors voted unanimously in July to change the names of three buildings, Ashby, Jackson and Maury Halls.

The renaming is part of JMU's commitment to being a welcoming, inclusive institution, president Jonathan Alger said in a statement.

"These names help up to tell a more complete history of our institution," he said.

Ashby Hall was named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby, who was killed less than two miles from the university's campus in Harrisonburg. JMU has renamed the dormitory Harper Allen-Lee Hall, for former employees Doris Harper Allen and Robert Walker Lee.

Allen, who was born in 1927, was unable to attend the segregated Madison College. She became a cook for the school's president, and later in life she helped revitalize Harrisonburg's Northeast neighborhood, where she grew up. She has written two books and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2019.

Lee was a janitor and repairman at the school from 1909 to 1928 and is believed to be JMU's first Black employee. He died in 1929.