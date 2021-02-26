Three JMU buildings honoring Confederate leaders will be renamed for prominent Black members of the community

Three buildings at James Madison University named for Confederate military leaders will be renamed for prominent Black members of its community.
The school's board of visitors voted unanimously in July to change the names of three buildings, Ashby, Jackson and Maury Halls.
The renaming is part of JMU's commitment to being a welcoming, inclusive institution, president Jonathan Alger said in a statement.
"These names help up to tell a more complete history of our institution," he said.
Ashby Hall was named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby, who was killed less than two miles from the university's campus in Harrisonburg. JMU has renamed the dormitory Harper Allen-Lee Hall, for former employees Doris Harper Allen and Robert Walker Lee.
Allen, who was born in 1927, was unable to attend the segregated Madison College. She became a cook for the school's president, and later in life she helped revitalize Harrisonburg's Northeast neighborhood, where she grew up. She has written two books and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2019.
Lee was a janitor and repairman at the school from 1909 to 1928 and is believed to be JMU's first Black employee. He died in 1929.
Jackson Hall, which houses the Justice Studies department, was named for Stonewall Jackson. It's new title is Darcus Johnson Hall, named for JMU's first Black student and graduate.
Sheary Darcus Johnson enrolled at Madison College in 1966 and earned a degree in library science. She later joined the faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Maury Hall, an office and classroom building, was named for Matthew Fountaine Maury, a scientist who joined the Confederacy. It is being renamed Gabbin Hall in honor of faculty members Joanne and Alexander Gabbin, who have been professors at JMU for more than 35 years. They were born five months apart in the same "colored ward" of Johns Hopkins Hospital. They met as teenagers, married in 1967 and joined the JMU faculty in 1985. Joanne Gabbin teaches English and directed the Honors College for 19 years. Alexander Gabbin leads academics in the School of Accounting.
The university has not considered changing its name. James Madison, the fourth president of the United States and a chief architect of the U.S. Constitution, owned slaves.
