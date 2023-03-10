Congresswomen Jennifer McClellan, 50, was sworn into office on Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a long day of interviews, orientation and anticipation with family and friends.

The moment was historic as she became the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress and one of four women in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

She succeeds the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, a friend and mentor to her over the course of her 18 years in the General Assembly.

“I keep having to pinch myself that this is real,” said McClellan, as she sat at her new desk in her office in the Rayburn House Office Building.

Cameras clicking as she thumbed through her late father’s Bible from 1947, which she would later place her hand on during her swearing-in ceremony, she said: “It’s literally falling apart, but, he’s with me.”