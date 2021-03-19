Thursday's storms spawned a tornado in Isle of Wight County and hail in Hampton Roads

A tornado briefly struck Isle of Wight County on Thursday evening as severe storms swept southeastern Virginia.

On Friday morning, a survey team from the National Weather Service in Wakefield found a 4-mile damage path near the Walters community. That's about halfway between Franklin and Windsor.

No injuries were reported from the tornado, which began at 9:27 p.m. But over the next four minutes, that storm blew the roof off of a church on Little Norfolk Road, uprooted numerous trees and damaged a house and garage.

Based on the preliminary survey, the tornado was rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with estimated speeds of 85 mph.

Isle of Wight County was most recently hit by a tornado on Sept. 29, 2020, another EF-0 that left minor damage northeast of Windsor.

That was the only confirmed tornado in Virginia following a large outbreak of severe weather throughout the Southeast.

Thursday's storms also downed trees near Smithfield and in Southampton County, according to NWS reports.

There were no sightings or damage associated with tornado warnings issued in the Emporia vicinity.