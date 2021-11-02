Toby Heytens confirmed for seat on federal appeals court

Virginia Solicitor General Toby J. Heytens was confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Monday for a seat on the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The powerful, low-profile court hears cases from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and is the last stop for all federal appeals from those states except for the small handful accepted each year by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a prepared statement Monday, U.S. senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said, "We are glad to know that Toby J. Heytens will serve as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit." They said that, "having recommended Mr. Heytens to the President for appointment, we trust that he will serve Virginia and the nation honorably.”

Last May, the two senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden recommending Heytens for the vacancy on the court following Judge Barbara M. Keenan’s decision to take senior status effective in August 2021.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert on the court, said Heytens was confirmed in a 53-43 vote Monday.