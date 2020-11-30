Tornado watch in effect for the Northern Neck this afternoon

Strong storms could bring a tornado threat to parts of eastern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon.

At 1:07 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of the Northern Neck. It extends northeastward into nearby areas of Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula along with much of New Jersey.

The tornado watch is valid until 7 p.m., though the storms are likely to clear the Northern Neck area well before then.

The watch does not include metro Richmond or the rest of central Virginia, where our severe weather chances are now trending lower.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in or near the region. If one is sighted or indicated on radar, that would prompt a warning.

A line of downpours is sweeping northeastward through the region at about 50 mph. So far there haven't been reports of storm damage in the state, though the cells appeared to have some weak rotation on radar as they passed over Chesterfield County and eastern Henrico County.

Those storms are moving into an environment that's increasingly favorable for damaging gusts and a few tornadoes.