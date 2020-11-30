 Skip to main content
Tornado watch in effect for the Northern Neck this afternoon
top story

Tornado watch in effect for the Northern Neck this afternoon

110 map.PNG

Regional radar view at 1:10 p.m., showing the bulk of the rain starting to move east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Areas under a tornado watch this afternoon are shaded in magenta.

Strong storms could bring a tornado threat to parts of eastern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon.

At 1:07 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of the Northern Neck. It extends northeastward into nearby areas of Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula along with much of New Jersey.

The tornado watch is valid until 7 p.m., though the storms are likely to clear the Northern Neck area well before then.

The watch does not include metro Richmond or the rest of central Virginia, where our severe weather chances are now trending lower.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in or near the region. If one is sighted or indicated on radar, that would prompt a warning.

A line of downpours is sweeping northeastward through the region at about 50 mph. So far there haven't been reports of storm damage in the state, though the cells appeared to have some weak rotation on radar as they passed over Chesterfield County and eastern Henrico County.

Those storms are moving into an environment that's increasingly favorable for damaging gusts and a few tornadoes.

The Richmond area could see one or two more brief rounds of rain by mid-afternoon, followed by clearing skies and falling temperatures for the rest of the day. The unseasonably warm temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon will fall to the 50s by this evening and 30s overnight in the wake of a cold front.

Look for more updates this afternoon.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

