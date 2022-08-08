 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic alert: Crash causes 5-mile backup on I-95

A crash on Interstate 95 near Interstate 64/Seventh Street is causing a five-mile backup to Bells Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert at 4:19 p.m. 

The northbound center and right lanes are closed near mile marker 75.

VDOT advised that motorists find alternate routes and expect delays until further notice.

